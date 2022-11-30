WWII

Remains of Fallen WWII Soldier From NYC Identified Nearly 80 Years After His Death

After 79 years, scientists were able to use circumstantial evidence along with dental and other DNA analysis to confirm the soldier's identity

By NBC New York Staff

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

The family of a fallen World War II hero from New York City can finally get a bit of closure, after the soldier's remains were identified nearly 80 years after he died during the war.

The government's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which recovers American military personnel listed as prisoners of war or missing in action from past conflicts around the world, confirmed the remains of tech Sgt. John. M Carroll.

The native New Yorker was a member of the U.S. Army Air Forces, serving as a radio operator on a bomber on Aug. 1, 1943. The aircraft was hit by anti-aircraft fire and crashed during Operation Tidal Wave near Romania.

After 79 years, scientists were able to use circumstantial evidence along with dental and other DNA analysis to confirm Carroll's identity.

His remains will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

