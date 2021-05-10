Report: Jacksonville Jaguars to Sign Tim Tebow, Use Former QB as Tight End

Report: Jaguars to sign Tim Tebow, use former QB as tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly are expected to sign former Denver Broncos and New York Jets QB Tim Tebow to a one-year deal to play tight end.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

News of the expected signing comes after Tebow reportedly requested a tryout with Jacksonville and worked out with Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen.

Tebow will reunite with his former college coach Urban Meyer after spending five years out of the NFL. Tebow was last on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in 2015.