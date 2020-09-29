Reports of Military Aircraft Down in Thermal Near Salton Sea

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a military aircraft down in Thermal near the Salton Sea.
A spokesperson for Cal Fire Riverside said the agency was sending a full response to Polk Street and Avenue 59 in Thermal, about 25 miles southeast of Palm Springs.
The Imperial County Sheriff's Department (ICSD) is also responding.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
It is unclear what kind of aircraft went down, but crews are actively searching for survivors, according to the ICSD.