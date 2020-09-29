Reports of Military Aircraft Down in Thermal Near Salton Sea

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a military aircraft down in Thermal near the Salton Sea.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire Riverside said the agency was sending a full response to Polk Street and Avenue 59 in Thermal, about 25 miles southeast of Palm Springs.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Department (ICSD) is also responding.

It is unclear what kind of aircraft went down, but crews are actively searching for survivors, according to the ICSD.