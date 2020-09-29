Military

Reports of Military Aircraft Down in Thermal Near Salton Sea

Greg Bassenian

Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a military aircraft down in Thermal near the Salton Sea.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire Riverside said the agency was sending a full response to Polk Street and Avenue 59 in Thermal, about 25 miles southeast of Palm Springs.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Department (ICSD) is also responding.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

2020 7 hours ago

Watch: Trump, Biden Meet in First Presidential Debate

U.S. Postal Service 5 hours ago

US Mail Slowdown Continues as Election Nears

It is unclear what kind of aircraft went down, but crews are actively searching for survivors, according to the ICSD.

This article tagged under:

Military
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us