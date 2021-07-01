Surfside

Condo Collapse Rescuers Unable to Find Woman Whose Voice They Heard in the Rubble: Official

"They were searching for a female voice, is what we heard for several hours, and eventually we didn't hear her voice anymore," Chief Alan Cominsky said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rescue workers at the site of the Surfside condominium collapse heard a woman’s voice under the rubble shortly after they responded last Thursday but were unable to find her alive, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday morning held a week after the collapse, Cominsky confirmed that rescuers who were under the structure of the Champlain Towers South Condo as part of the initial search and rescue efforts could hear the woman.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"They were searching for a female voice, is what we heard for several hours, and eventually we didn't hear her voice anymore," Cominsky said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Joe Biden 3 hours ago

Surfside Rescue Work Stalls Over Safety Concerns as Biden Arrives in South Florida

fireworks 13 hours ago

17 Injured, 1 Arrest in Explosion During Illegal Fireworks Bust

Cominsky said the workers continued searching but never found the woman alive.

"Unfortunately we didn't have success with that," he said.

Officials said as of Thursday morning 18 people have been confirmed to have died in the collapse, with more than 140 still unaccounted for.

"That's emphasizing the magnitude of what we're going through, the efforts that all our fire rescue personnel, everyone that's here on scene trying to do the best we can in these heroic efforts," Cominsky said.

This article tagged under:

SurfsideMiami-Dade Countycondo collapse
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us