Terrell Owens

Retired NFL Great Terrell Owens Punches Man in CVS Parking Lot Near Los Angeles

Owens told NBC News the TMZ footage accurately depicted the fisticuffs, but didn't capture what led up to the fight

BOCA RATON, FL - OCTOBER 12: Former NFL player Terrell Owens during the college football game between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the FAU Owls on October 12, 2019, at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, FL.
Photo by Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens punched a man over the weekend in Southern California, a brawl that the retired football great said Monday was self-defense.

TMZ originally posted video of the altercation that unfolded late Saturday night in Inglewood, after Owens — best known for his years with the San Francisco 49ers before enjoying productive seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles — went shopping at a CVS Pharmacy.

Owens, 48, told NBC News Monday afternoon that the TMZ footage accurately depicted the fisticuffs, but didn't capture what led up to the fight.

