Rick Scott Will Challenge Mitch McConnell for Top Senate Leadership Post

McConnell has held the leadership position since 2007

Getty Images

Sen. Rick Scott announced a challenge to Sen. Mitch McConnell for the top Republican leadership job in the Senate during a meeting of the GOP members on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Scott, of Florida, confirmed the announcement.

The Kentucky Republican has held the leadership position since 2007, making him the longest-serving GOP leader in Senate history.

The Democrats retained control of the Senate after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us