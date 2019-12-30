Texas Church Shooter Had Criminal Record of Assault With Weapon

A news conference is being held at the church at 8 p.m. Monday. Live video will appear at the top of this page; check back and refresh this story to load the video player. A public vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the church.

The man who fatally shot two people at a White Settlement Church on Sunday before being killed by church security has been identified as a 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, a River Oaks man with a long criminal history and described by his ex-wife as "battling a demon" and "not nice to anyone."

Kinnunen was identified as the shooter Monday morning by two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation. NBC 5 has learned his criminal past included charges of assault, theft, arson and possession of an illegal weapon in Texas, Oklahoma and New Jersey.

Kinnunen was believed to have been wearing a disguise, including a fake beard and wig, when he stood up from a pew during communion, pulled a shotgun from his clothing and opened fire inside a North Texas church, killing 64-year-old Anton Wallace, a church deacon from Fort Worth, and 67-year-old Richard White, of River Oaks.

Volunteer church security immediately approached Kinnunen and returned fire, killing him.

"I was so surprised because I did not know that so many in the church were armed," Isabel Arreola said, telling the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that she was sitting near the gunman, had never seen him before, looked like he was wearing a disguise and that he "made her uncomfortable."

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

The FBI is working to identify the shooter's motive. Matthew DeSarno, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Dallas field office, said the gunman was "relatively transient," but had roots in the area.

Britt Farmer, senior minister at West Freeway Church of Christ, confirmed to NBC 5 Monday that the church had provided Kinnunen with food on multiple occasions but wasn't sure of the date of the most recent gift. They confirmed he had asked for money but was not given any.

Kinnunen's ex-wife, Cindy Glasgow-Voegel, filed for a protective order in January 2012 in Grady County, Oklahoma. In her statement in the order, she wrote, "Keith is a violent, paranoid person with a long line of assault and batteries with and without firearms. He is a religious fanatic, says he's battling a demon. He is not nice to anyone."

In that same 2012 document, Glasgow-Voegel said Kinnunen showed up at her home in October 2011 unannounced, with no money or vehicle, asking to see his son. She said she got him a trailer and a job and that he quit the job, assaulted a man in Tuttle, Oklahoma, and was in the county jail. She said their 15-year-old son was "terrified" of his father and that he threatened her should she try to keep them apart.

In the protective order, the woman said her son was visiting his father when he set several fires around Tuttle and that her son recorded the arson but didn't saying anything out of fear of retaliation. An arrest warrant affidavit filed in December 2011, that included a statement from his teenage son, said Kinnunen set a cotton field on fire using lamp oil, tampons and a lighter. His son also said his father liked to play "fire football," where he soaked a football in a flammable liquid, lit the ball on fire and then they'd toss it back and forth. The teen told police he thought it was unsafe but that he was "afraid he might get mad at me if I asked to stop."

In November 2011, two months before his ex-wife filed the protective order, Kinnunen was charged with aggravated assault and battery in Grady County, Oklahoma, after he repeatedly hit a man in the face, breaking his nose.

Locally, Kinnunen had a criminal record in Tarrant County including charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2009 and theft of property in 2013. River Oaks police arrested him in 2009 and 2015 on warrants for unpaid traffic tickets, River Oaks, Deputy Police Chief Charles Stewart said.

Kinnunen also was arrested in September 2016 for possession of an illegal weapon in Linden, New Jersey, after he was found taking pictures outside an oil refinery, WNBC in New York has confirmed. Kinnunen said he was traveling from Texas, was homeless and was taking photos of “interesting sites.”

At the time of his New Jersey arrest, Kinnunen also had a warrant for his arrest in Oklahoma for aggravated assault, mycentraljersey.com reported.

NBC 5 has learned Kinnunen was once licensed as a landscape irrigator and backflow prevention assembly tester. No other information about his employment history has been confirmed.

Stewart said Texas Rangers and other law enforcement officers searched Kinnunen’s home on Sunday soon after the shooting at the church.

NBC 5's Jack Douglas Jr. and Frank Heinz contributed to this report.