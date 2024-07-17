2024 RNC Milwaukee
Live Updates

Live updates: Republicans shift focus to national security as RNC enters Day 3

Trump's running mate JD Vance is set to accept the GOP vice presidential nomination this evening and addresses the convention

By NBC staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Republican National Convention enters its third day Wednesday with Republicans shifting to issues of national security and foreign policy.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The convention in Milwaukee is underway in the shadows of an assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in which a rallygoer was killed and two critically injured. The former president was also injured in the attack.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

2024 RNC Milwaukee
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests NBC: TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us