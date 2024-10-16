gun violence

Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee hit multiple times in random Las Vegas shooting

Jake E. Lee is "fully conscious and doing well" in the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery, his management said

By Rebecca Cohen | NBC News

Jake E Lee
Larry Busacca/WireImage

Rock guitarist Jake E. Lee was struck multiple times early Tuesday in a Las Vegas street shooting, his management said in a statement.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. and found Lee with gunshot wounds, the Las Vegas Police said in a statement.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

He was taken to the hospital, police said. His management said Lee is "fully conscious and doing well" in an intensive care unit and is expected to fully recover.

His injuries were not immediately clear.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation, police said.

Lee's management said Las Vegas authorities believe the street shooting was "completely random" and took place when Lee was walking his dog early Tuesday.

Lee and his family have asked the public respect to their privacy, his management said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Texas 2 hours ago

Texas county adopts policy to ensure unclaimed bodies are treated with dignity

Health 4 hours ago

Parasitic outbreak in North Carolina traced to undercooked bear meat, CDC says

Lee spent time performing alongside Ozzy Osbourne in the 1980s and then performed with the heavy metal group Badlands. He formed the band Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

gun violenceCelebrity News
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us