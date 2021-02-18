Pandemic

Rock ‘n' Roll San Diego Marathon Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

New dates have not been finalized, but organizers say a fall date is being targeted

By City News Service

Marathon Generic
Getty Images

The series of races known as the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego marathon, set to take place June 5-6, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.

New dates have not been finalized, but organizers say a fall date is being targeted.

"While this is a disappointing way to start the year, officials from Rock 'n' Roll and the city of San Diego feel confident the event will be better positioned for a strong return in the fall of 2021," a statement read.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

winter weather 4 hours ago

Crisis in Texas: Power Outages Persist as Water, Food Shortages Mount

Ted Cruz 5 hours ago

Sen. Ted Cruz Under Fire Over Cancun Trip Amid Texas' Storm Struggles

The event will be rescheduled "in the interest of both our participant and host community's health and well-being."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Last year's race also suffered a pandemic-related postponement just before it was to be held in late May.

Organizers said registered participants will be notified with more details via email.

"We thank our participants for their continued understanding and look
forward to returning to San Diego with a great event this fall," organizers said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pandemiccoronavirus
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us