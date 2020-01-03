Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart, Son Accused of Punching Security Guard at New Year’s Party

Video footage from a Florida resort depicted the altercation and revealed Sean and Rod Stewart "as the primary aggressors," the affidavit states

Rod Stewart and his son Sean are facing charges after a New Year's Eve altercation with a security guard at Palm Beach, Florida, resort, NBC News reported.

A security guard who was working a private party in the children's area at The Breakers resort told police that when denied access, a group "began to get loud and cause a scene and refused to follow his instructions and leave," according to a probable cause affidavit.

A male, later identified as Sean Stewart, 39, allegedly got nose-to-nose with the security guard. The guard said he put his right hand on Sean Stewart's chest and told him to back up, the affidavit states. Sean Stewart then shoved the guard, and Rod Stewart punched the security guard in his left ribcage area, according to the affidavit.

