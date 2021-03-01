Mitt Romney

Romney Recovering After Fall in Boston Left Him With Stitches, Bruises

Romney was seen on Capitol Hill with a black eye

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 23: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) departs following a vote in the subway of the U.S. Capitol on February 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate held confirmation hearings today for multiple Biden administration nominees as well as a hearing regarding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Al Drago/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday he is recovering after a fall over the weekend that knocked him unconscious and resulted in “a lot of stitches."

Romney was seen on Capitol Hill with a black eye and stitches above his eye and his lip. The lawmaker briefly pulled off his mask, showing a puffy and bruised upper lip.

Romney told reporters he "took a fall" while in Boston visiting his son and grandchildren. 

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Immigration 7 hours ago

Biden Admin. Will Let Separated Migrant Families Reunite Inside US

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Virus Updates: States Ease Rules Despite Warnings; Inside ‘Post-COVID' Clinics

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

This article tagged under:

Mitt RomneyCongress
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us