Record-setting rat recognized for sniffing out landmines

A rat has sniffed his way into the record books — and saved lives in the process.

Ronin the African giant pouched rat set a new world record for the most landmines detected by a rat. Guinness World Records gave the distinction to Ronin on World Rat Day, which fell on Friday.

Between August 2021 and February 2025, Ronin uncovered 109 landmines and 15 additional pieces of UXO (unexploded ordnance) in the Siem Reap region of Cambodia as part of the Belgian non-profit APOPO.

APOPO has a program where it teaches African giant pouched rats to sniff out the chemicals in abandoned mines and other weapons left behind in periods of war, according to Guinness World Records. The organization currently has 104 active rodent recruits, which are affectionately known as "HeroRATs."

Ronin surpassed the previous record of 71 landmines by another APOPO HeroRAT, Magawa, who retired in May 2021. The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals gave out a bravery medal to Magawa for his service before he died of old age in January 2022.

Ronin, who is 5 years old, likely has two more years of service to extend his record before retirement.

“His intelligence and natural curiosity help him stay engaged,” APOPO's Lily Shallom told Guinness World Records. “Finding landmines is like a fun game to him and no two days are the same.”

Landmines, which are designed to injure and kill those who walk over them, are abundant in Cambodia. They have caused more than 65,000 deaths and injuries since the fall of the Khmer Rouge regime in 1979, according to the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, and as many as 6 million undetonated landmines and other munitions remaining in the country.