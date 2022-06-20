Russia-Ukraine War

Russia Can't Guarantee American Vets Captured in Ukraine Won't Face Death Penalty

“It depends on the investigation,” President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told NBC News when asked about Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov
NBC News

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman would not guarantee that two American military veterans captured in Ukraine won’t face the death penalty in an exclusive interview with NBC News on Monday.

“It depends on the investigation,” Dmitry Peskov told senior international correspondent Keir Simmons when asked whether Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh would “face the same fate” as two British citizens and a Moroccan who were sentenced to death by Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine earlier this month.

The families of Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, reported them missing last week.

