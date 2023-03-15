Russia

Russian Leadership Approved Aggressive Actions of Jets That Damaged U.S. Drone, U.S. Officials Say

The Russian jets dropped jet fuel on the MQ-9 Reaper, an unprecedented action

John Moore/Getty Images

Three U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence said the highest levels of the Kremlin approved the aggressive actions of Russian military fighter jets against a U.S. military drone over the Black Sea Tuesday. 

The Russian jets dropped jet fuel on the MQ-9 Reaper, an unprecedented action, and two of the officials said the intelligence suggests the intent seemed to be to throw the drone off course or disable its surveillance capabilities. 

It was “Russian leadership’s intention to be aggressive in the intercept,” said one of the officials.

