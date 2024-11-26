Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes introduce adorable new family member

Originally appeared on E! Online

Eva Mendes is crazy, stupid in love with her family's new addition.

The "Fast & Furious" alum shared that she and her partner of 13 years Ryan Gosling recently rescued a new dog from California Doodle Rescue — and they've already fallen head over heels with their furry friend.

"Meet the newest member of our family," Mendes wrote in a Nov. 25 Instagram post. "Magic!!! We adopted her from this amazing organization."

And the 50-year-old even provided a glimpse of the black, long-haired pup's sweet personality by accompanying the announcement with a video of them posing together in various locations at a park. At one point, Mendes sat on a bench while Magic adorably rested his head on a yoga mat beneath her.

And if one video wasn't enough for her furry pal to win over everyone's heart, Mendes promised to continue showcasing Magic on her page, writing, "I’m crazy about her and excited to share life with Magic with you."

Following her announcement, some fans pointed out that Magic's long-haired look resembled Gosling's late dog George, who passed away in 2016 at age 17.

"She reminds me of George," one user commented on her post, to which Mendes replied, "Totally! She's got some Georgie vibes for sure! We're in love!"

As for how Mendes and Gosling's daughters Esmerelda, 10, and Amada, 8, feel about the new family member? Hopefully, they're more excited than they were after watching "Hitch," the 2005 rom-com their mom starred in alongside Will Smith.

"I tried to show them — this was about a year ago — I tried to show them a scene from Hitch that I was actually proud of, because I'm scared of deep, dark water," Mendes recalled during a Sept. 18 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I had to do this physical comedy stunt thing in the Hudson. Anyway, I was so scared. So, I faced a fear that day and did this stunt, and I was proud of it."

But her kids weren't as wowed by the feat as she expected.

"I played it for them, and I was like, 'This is Mama facing her fear,'" the actress continued. "They were not impressed at all!"

