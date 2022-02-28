Father Kills His 3 Children, 1 Other Before Taking His Own Life at Sacramento County Church

A father fatally shot his three children and one other person at a Sacramento County church before taking his own life, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting in the Arden area of Sacramento County was reported around 5:07 p.m. PST Monday, officials said. NBC-affiliate KCRA reports the location as the Church in Sacramento on Wyda and Ethan ways.

Officials said there were other congregants or other employees of the church inside when the shooting took place.

Sheriff's Office Sgt. Rod Grassman it is unknown at this time the fifth victim's relationship to the family. All three children killed are under the age of 15, Grassman said.

Grassman added it was also unknown why the family was at the church.

No other information regarding the victims and shooter are being released at this time.

The sheriff's office said the public should avoid the area of Howe Avenue, Ethan Way and Cottage Avenue while deputies investigate the scene.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for details.