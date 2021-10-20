Salmonella Outbreak Linked to These Onions: CDC

Certain onions are being linked to a salmonella outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hundreds of people in several states have gotten sick due to the contaminated vegetable.

Which onions are linked to salmonella?

The onions impacted are whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc.

They were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. They may have stickers or packaging with the brand name (ProSource Inc.) and Mexico (where they were grown).

ProSource officials said the onions were last imported on Aug. 27. However, these onions can last up to three months in storage, meaning some may still be in home kitchens and businesses.

What to do if you have these contaminated onions

If you cannot determine where the onions are from, throw them away. Do not buy them or eat them.

The CDC also recommends washing surfaces and containers these onions may have touched with hot soapy water or in a dishwasher.

What do businesses do if they have these onions?

Businesses should not sell or serve these onions. The CDC says to check storage coolers for them. If you can't confirm where the onions are from, discard them.

Also, wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with the onions.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Some people – especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems – may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

Check out the CDC's salmonella Q&A page for more information.