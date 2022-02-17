U.S. Attorney's Office

San Clemente Man Among 5 Charged in Alleged Stock Market ‘Pump-and-Dump' Scheme

The defendants are accused of maintaining control of the company's shares, driving up the price and promoting the stock online and in newsletters

By Rafael Avitabile and Andrew O'Day Williams

Share price history of Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation (GWHP) as of Feb. 17, 2022.
NBC

A San Clemente man was among five indicted Thursday on stock market manipulation conspiracy charges for their role in an alleged "pump-and-dump" scheme.

Charles Strongo, 58, and his co-defendants are accused of selling shares of Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation (Ticker: GWHP) at inflated prices, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release Thursday. GWHP sells COVID-19 diagnostic tests, among other items.

The defendants are accused of maintaining control of the company's shares, driving up the price and promoting the stock online and in newsletters, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In early 2021, GWHP's share price increased by more than 200% in the span of weeks, nearly reaching $2 per share. Its closing price on Feb. 17, 2022 was 6.5 cents.

“These defendants engaged in a conspiracy to inflate stock prices through false and misleading information to enrich themselves and make a quick profit,” a statement from FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner included in the release read in part.

U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman warned that market manipulators would be held accountable.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

the torch Feb 1

Kamila Valieva Falls to Fourth in Free Skate; U.S. Men's Curling Goes for Bronze

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 12 hours ago

Biden: Russian Threat to Invade Ukraine Still ‘Very High'

“Pump and dump schemes deteriorate the integrity of the securities markets and destroy Main Street investors’ confidence in their ability to invest on a level playing field,” Grossman said in the release. 

Defendants
Brian Vomer, 58, of Carson City, Nevada
Joshua Yafa, 47, of Boca Raton, Florida
Jamie Yafa, 43, of Kissemmee, Florida
Charles Strongo, 58, of San Clemente, California
Carl Marciniak, 57, of Minden, Nevada

All five men face conspiracy and securities fraud charges and could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is also taking civil action against some of the defendants.

This article tagged under:

U.S. Attorney's Officestock market manipulation
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us