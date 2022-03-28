San Diego ‘Board Legends Kick It at the Oscars By Eric S. Page • Published March 28, 2022 Tony Hawk and Shaun White, X-treme sports royalty, who were joined by surfing icon Kelly Slater, teed up the Bond at 60 segment on Sunday night during the Academy Awards. 11 photos 1/11 Two of San Diego’s most legendary X Games athletes (joined by surfing icon Kelly Slater) swapped their boards for tuxes for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. 2/11 Skateboarder Tony Hawk, who's just a few weeks into his recovery after breaking his femur and goa little help from a cane, attended with his wife, Catherine Goodman. 3/11 Hawk spent some time with Wesley Snipes, part of a presenting trio involving co-stars from "White Men Can't Jump." 4/11 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Wesley Snipes and Tony Hawk attend the Governors Ball during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 5/11 The boys had jokes discussing the various Bonds (Connery, Craig, etc.), mostly centered around which one was the GOAT. Hawk was throwing shade, and snowboarder Shaun White may have done a little acting when insulted. 6/11 White getting a little me time on the red carpet. 7/11 White got a chance to pose on the red carpet with Jessica Chastain before she headed inside to claim the Oscar for Best Actress for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," 8/11 Yeah, we're wondering too. 9/11 White's "date" for the evening was his mom, Cathy White. 10/11 11/11 Not all were too happy with the athletes’ inclusion, though. Some took to Twitter before the show to question why presenters with no cinema ties would be included in the lineup, to which Hawk took issue. “If being in every Jackass movie, xXx, Police Academy 4 and Sharknado 5 doesn’t qualify me to present at the Oscars, then your taste in movies needs readjusting,” the pro skater Tweeted. This article tagged under: OscarsShaun Whitetony hawk More Photo Galleries Winter ‘Springs' Forth at Mammoth Mountain Photos: Spring Storm Stirs Up SoCal Status Quo Best Looks From the 2022 Oscars After-Party 2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks