San Diego County Music Icon Jason Mraz Gets Slammed on SNL

Local Saturday Night Live viewers got a bit of a surprise over the weekend when host Kieran Culkin took a surprise turn as Jason Mraz

It's been a minute since the singer/songwriter of coffeehouse hits like "I'm Yours" and "93 Million Miles" has hit with a new ear-worm. For the past few years, in fact, Mr. A-Z has usually been making headlines as Oceanside's most famous gentleman avocado and coffee farmer.

Still, when a fedora-wearing Culkin slid into an interview chair as Mraz on a skit based on a Dionne Warwick talk show, it was more than a little harsh to hear Ego Nwodim as Warwick welcome him to the set:

"Now for our next guest," Warwick/Nwodim said. "This man is not famous anymore, he does not have any songs out. Please welcome Jason Mraz."

"Kind of a rough intro, but, yeah, I'm psyched to be here," Mraz/Culkin replied as he settled into his overstuffed chair.

Warwick/Nwodim followed up with a pair of questions about Rihanna and Kanye West.

"I'm sorry, can you ask me questions about me?" Mraz/Culkin clapped back.

It only went downhill for Mraz/Culkin from there.

Other "guests" being interviewed by Nwodim's Warwick included SNL castmates Pete Davidson and Chloe Fineman, who were making appearances as Post Malone and Miley Cyrus; the real Ed Sheeran (this weekend's musical guest); and Warwick herself, who tweeted out that she enjoyed her appearance.

I had fun at @nbcsnl 🤩 Thank you to @eggy_boom (ME 🤣), @Punkiejohnson (as @BrittaniWarrick), and to the writers, cast, and crew. I had a wonderful time with you all. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🤩🤩🤩 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 7, 2021

The real Mraz, a Grammy winner, is no stranger to SNL, appearing as a musical guest in January 20009. And in 2013, Joseph Gordon- Levitt also played Mraz in a skit called "The Mellow Show." Mraz fared no better in that depiction than he did this past weekend.

Still no word on Twitter from Mraz, who last tweeted on Nov. 4, on whether he appreciated his latest sendup.