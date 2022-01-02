hate crime

San Diego Police Looking for Witnesses in Potential Hate Crime Against 81-Year-Old Laotian Man

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

The San Diego Police Department is looking for witnesses to a potential hate crime against an elderly Laotian man near an elementary school in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

An 81-year-old Laotian man is being treated for his injuries sustained in an unprovoked attack near Porter North Elementary School located on S. 47th Street and Franklin Avenue.

SDPD said Mark Sanouvong was on his morning walk on Dec. 17 between 9:07 to 9:14 a.m. and was southbound past the elementary school when he was attacked by a man. The assault spilled into the middle of S. 47th Street and Ocean Boulevard bringing traffic to a halt.

The suspect is described as a man about 40 years old, wearing a light-colored jacket with possibly a tan Dickies brand, "Eisenhower" with a front zipper, blue jeans and carrying a large bag. He was about 6 feet tall, average build and had brown hair, SDPD said.

Sanouvong is being treated with severe injuries.

Police said they will be near Porter North Elementary School on Monday to search for potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SDPD at 619-531-2000 or crime stoppers at 888-580-8477.

