Heat Wave Forces Rescues During Opening Game at Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego State opened its new 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday during an excessive heat warning.

Several people were treated thus far for heat exhaustion at Snapdragon Stadium on opening day, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

SDFD put a lot of resources toward treating people at the stadium for heat exhaustion, including a task force. The department has not yet put together a tally of all the heat-related calls as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures rose quickly Saturday and stayed in the 90s and 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

The new stadium sits just east of where 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium once stood. After the NFL’s Chargers bolted for Los Angeles following the 2016 season, San Diego State won a ballot measure that gave it the right to buy the majority of the Mission Valley site for a campus expansion and a new football stadium.

The $310 million stadium represents SDSU’s first true home-field advantage since the Aztecs played on campus decades ago. This will be SDSU’s first game in San Diego since 2019. SDSU played the last two seasons at a suburban Los Angeles soccer stadium while the new stadium was being built.

Despite the heat, fans were still elated for the stadium's opening.

"It's important and we've definitely been waiting for this moment to have our own stadium. With our own family," said Andruw Preciado.

As for the heat, many fans trudged on. "I think like the game will just carry me through. The energy will carry me through throughout the day," Preciado said.

“I’ve been waiting for this forever," said season pass holder Mike Valderama when NBC 7 caught up to him in a scrimmage game last month.

“We are so excited to finally have our own stadium here at home and we’re so excited to be cheering on the Aztecs here in San Diego," said Emma Gomez, senior captain of the SDSU dance team.

SDSU has already surpassed its season ticket sales with over 12,500 tickets already sold. Season ticket sales began in Sept. 2020.

The stadium is the first phase of a campus expansion in Mission Valley.

In April, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of the construction of the SDSU Mission Valley River Park, which will serve as a green space near the Snapdragon stadium. It will be a 34-acre public park that will have biking trails, natural playgrounds, an amphitheater hill and more. The park is expected to open sometime next year.

What's next?

Next will be the buildings and housing that will make up the rest of the Mission Valley campus.

"Really looking to start bringing vertical construction up as soon as the end of next year," said Gina Jacobs, SDSU Associate Vice President of Mission Valley Development.

Building the stadium took two years, but that pales in comparison to how long San Diegans have been waiting for a new stadium in Mission Valley.

The Mission Valley Campus is roughly 160 acres and half of that will be open space along with the new river park.