San Diego STEAM Teacher Forced to Change Curriculum After Thief Steals Car, Teaching Materials

Alex Ferre‘s Wednesday night run to the grocery store turned into a disaster.

As he finished shopping at Vons in El Cerrito, he realized his Kia Soul was missing. And so were his keys.

“The most bizarre feeling of my life is just to not see my car in the spot I know I parked it," Ferre said.

If you see a car with a New Mexico license plate # 864 WZX, call San Diego police.

In the backseat of his car and in the trunk was about $10,000 worth of Lego robotics equipment that he needs and uses because Ferre is a teacher.

As an academic enrichment teacher, Ferre brings Legos to afterschool programs to teach kids STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“It's these different types of Lego robotics called Ev3 and WeDo Lego," Ferre explained.

His car is a classroom on wheels, which is why Ferre said his curriculum will need to adjust for the loss.

Although he’s devastated, he said the kids got robbed too.

“If you think about taking a car for a joyride or stealing something for just the sake of it, really think about how that hinders other people," he said.

His message to others who carry their work in their cars is to take everything valuable out, whether you’re out and about or heading in for the night.