San Diego Bank Bandits

They walk into local banks demanding money. Security cameras capture them in the act. The FBI works tirelessly to catch them. These are San Diego's Bank Bandits.

Here is NBC 7's running series of people accused of robbing banks around San Diego County.

1/206
FBI
On Nov. 27 an armed man walked into the Cal Coast Credit Union at 9825 Mira Mesa Boulevard and committed a "take-over style" robbery, according to the FBI. The suspect, with his face concealed, jumped on the teller counter and ordered several employees to the ground. He then demanded access to the bank's vault, where he loaded an empty trash bin and collected an unknown amount of cash. He then got into a white Chevy Z71 pickup truck he had backed into a parking spot outside the bank and fled the scene. The suspect was described by the FBI as a 5 feet 5 inches tall with a muscular build. Anyone with information can call The FBI at (858) 320-1800 or CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.
2/206
The FBI says the man pictured above is wanted for two bank robberies in August. The first occurred Aug. 15 at a US Bank inside a Von's Grocery Store at 6155 El Cajon Boulevard. He allegedly approached the teller and told them to bag up cash or he'd shoot. During the robbery, the suspect pretended to talk on his phone, the FBI said. The second robbery occurred Aug. 23 at the Wells Fargo branch in a Von's Grocery Store at 8011 University Avenue in La Mesa. The suspect demanded cash and threatened to shoot if the teller didn't comply. Unlike the first case, the suspect approached multiple tellers and told them to bag up money. The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 150 to 170 pounds.
3/206
Getty Images
On June 28, 2019, at around 9:15 a.m., a man walked into a California Bank & Trust bank at 3737 Fifth Ave., Suite 100, and pulled out a gun. He demanded cash from a teller; once he got the cash, he fled on foot. The FBI said the man is described as 6-foot to 6-foot-2 with thin build and black hair. He wore a black long-sleeve sweatshirt, a “boonie-style” hat, sunglasses and dark-colored sweatpants during the armed robbery, and was carrying a black backpack. No one was hurt.
4/206
FBI
The FBI says this man walked into the US Bank at 2955 Alpine Blvd. on June 4, gave the teller a demand note, and fled on foot after the cash was handed over. He is described as 25 to 25 years old, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a black hat with an LA emblem on it. Anyone with information can call San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
5/206
FBI
On May 15, just before 3:15 p.m., an unknown man entered a Citibank at 5998 El Cajon Blvd. in San Diego, approached a teller, and made a verbal demand for cash. After getting some cash from the teller, the man fled on foot. According to the FBI, the bank bandit was a man in his late-20s or early-30s, standing at approximately 5-foot-6, with a large build. Investigators said tried to disguise his identity by wearing baggy clothing including a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and an American flag-print bandana over the lower part of his face. He wore his hood to cover his head during the robbery, as well as sunglasses and gloves.rn
6/206
NBC Bay Area
On May 2, 2019, just before 10:40 a.m., an unknown man robbed a California Coast Credit Union at 386 H St. in Chula Vista. The FBI said the bandit handed a demand note to a teller that stated: “This is a robbery. I have a gun.” After getting cash from the teller, the man fled the bank. According to the FBI, the suspect was a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with a medium build. He stood at around 5-foot-10 and had stubble on his face. He wore a black “Jordan” brand jacket – which had a high neck and covered the lower part of his face – and grey beanie cap during the robbery.
7/206
FBI
The FBI says a man suspected in two bank robberies in January and early February is also suspected in three more recent robberies, as well as in one from last December. Agents say the man robbed a Mission Federal Credit Union at 4250 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. on Dec. 28 (San Diego), a Cal Coast Credit Union at 4264 Genesee Avenue on Jan. 29 (San Diego), a San Diego County Credit Union at 11965 Bernardo Plaza Drive on Feb. 7 (San Diego), the same Mission Fed branch at 4250 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. again on Feb. 9 (San Diego), a Mission Fed at 10393 Spring Canyon Road on Feb. 16 (San Diego), and a Cal Coast Credit Union at 1741 Eastlake Parkway on Feb. 23 (Chula Vista). According to the FBI, in each robbery the man presented a demand note to the teller. Also, in each robbery the suspect wore gloves and hoods, beanies, hats or glasses to partially cover his face. During the robberies on Jan. 29 and Feb. 7, the man carried a motorcycle helmet with him, and during the robberies on Feb. 9 and Feb. 16, he held a calculator to his ear as if it were a cell phone, the FBI said. Anyone with information can call the San Diego FBI at (858) 320-1800, or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
8/206
San Diego FBI
The FBI is searching for a man accused of recently robbing two banks in San Diego County. Each time, he wore gloves and carried a motorcycle helmet. The first robbery happened on Jan. 29, 2019, at California Coast Credit Union located at 4265 Genesee Ave. The second robbery happened on Feb. 7, 2019, at San Diego County Credit Union located at 11965 Bernardo Plaza Dr. The FBI described the bank robber as a man in his late 20s, standing around 5-foot-6, with a skinny build and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He had a patchy, reddish-brown beard. No one was hurt in the robberies. Anyone with information on this case can reach out to San Diego FBI officials at (858) 320-1800.
9/206
FBI
In this image, a man wearing a hat and sunglasses robbed the Wells Fargo at 961 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad at 3:40 p.m. on October 16, 2018.
10/206
Surveillance images from a bank robbery at Wells Fargo at 5:08 p.m. on September 11 at the branch located at 5522 Balboa Avenue, San Diego.
11/206
FBI
Surveillance images from a bank robbery at 3:05 p.m. on October 6 at the Wells Fargo at 276 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.
12/206
Lowell Police
Images of a suspect in two El Cajon bank robberies released by San Diego CrimeStoppers. On the left, an image from Wells Fargo on Jamacha Road on October 9. The three other images are from Mission Federal Credit Union on Sept. 14. That bank is located on N. Johnson Avenue. In each incident, officials say the man gave the teller a note threatening a weapon and left with money from the bank. Anyone with information can contact the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800.
13/206
Cleburne Police Department
A man with a clear bandage on the bridge of his nose walked into the Chase Bank on Mission Center Road Wednesday, June 6 and demanded money. The note threatened to use bodily harm on bank customers if the teller did not comply, FBI agents said. The man left the bank on foot. He wore a denim vest over a gray hoodie, a baseball hat and sunglasses. Anyone with information can call San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800.
14/206
CSNPhilly.com
A man, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, walked into a Vons grocery story at 4725 Clairemont Drive at approximately 3:20 p.m. on December 30, 2017. Law enforcement authorities say the man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank inside the story with a demand note. Anyone with information can call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.
15/206
FBI
On March 6, 2018, at around 10:45 a.m., an unknown man robbed a Chase Bank located at 1740 Rosecrans St. in San Diego. The bandit slipped a note to a teller demanding cash and threatening to have a weapon. The FBI said witnesses did not see a weapon. The teller gave the suspect a sum of cash and the suspect fled the bank on foot. The FBI said the suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, standing between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-5, and weighing around 140 pounds. He had sparse facial hair and wore a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, with the hood covering his head, as well as dark-colored pants and sneakers. Shortly after the bank robbery, the suspect visited a nearby retail store.
16/206
FBI
On Dec. 7, 2017, at around 2:40 p.m., an unknown woman tried to rob a Bank of America located at 605 Saturn Blvd. in San Diego. The FBI said the suspect handed a note to a teller that demanded money, but the teller refused to give her cash. The attempted bank bandit left the bank and got into the passenger side of a silver-colored Ford Mustang, possible with a black racing stripe down the center. The FBI said the suspect is described as 5-foot-6 with a medium build, between 25 and 35 years old. She wore a camouflage shirt and jacket with the hood covering her head and gold-rimmed “aviator-style” sunglasses.
17/206
Beth Slepp-Paz
The FBI is looking for this man, accused of robbing two banks in San Diego’s East County within the same week. The bandit struck first on July 11 at the Cal Coast Credit Union located at 8002 La Mesa Boulevard, handing a teller a handwritten demand note. He struck again on July 14 at the First Citizens Bank located at 175 W. Main Street in El Cajon. Again, he used a handwritten demand note to pull off the heist. The unknown suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall black male in his 30s, weighing around 200 to 225 pounds.
18/206
FBI
On June 5 at around 11 a.m., an unknown man walked into a Union Bank located at 6010 El Cajon Blvd. and gave a demand note to a teller. The note stated the man as armed with a gun. The teller gave the suspect some cash and he fled the bank on foot. According to the FBI, the bank bandit is described as a man with braided hair, standing at about 6 feet tall, with a stocky build. He wore a tan jacket, plaid shirt, and pants during the heist.
19/206
Carlsbad Lagoon
The so-called "Hipster Bandit" struck again on Jan. 9 at a Wells Fargo Bank inside a Vons grocery store located at 4725 Clairemont Drive. He handed the teller a demand note with specific instructions and, after getting cash from the teller, fled the scene on foot. FBI investigators believe this suspect has robbed at least four banks in San Diego since July 2, 2015.
20/206
Getty Images for Beach Bunny
An unknown woman walked into an Imperial Beach Chase Bank and handed a note to a teller, demanding cash, on Friday, FBI officials said. nThe incident happened at 4:30 p.m. at the bank on 1101 Imperial Avenue. nThe note reportedly said she was armed with a gun and would use it against the teller and others. She was given a sum of money then fled on foot. No injuries were reported. nThe suspect is described as between 35-35 years old, approximately 165 pounds and 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 3 inches tall. At the time she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sunglasses and blue jeans.
21/206
FBI
A woman, dubbed the "Track Star Bandit" by the FBI, was caught on camera as she tried to hold up a Chase Bank in La Mesa, officials say. The attempted heist took place on Dec. 15, 2015 at 5505 Grossmont Center Drive. That morning, a woman dressed in a track jacket walked into the bank and waited in line until she was summoned up by a teller. She approached the window and handed over a demand note, asking for specific denominations. The teller paused after getting the note, and without receiving anything, the woman walked out, the FBI says. She is described as a light-skinned woman in her mid-20s with a thin build and standing about 5-feet-6-inches tall. Officials say she has light green eyes and long, brown hair with blonde tips. During the attempted hold-up, she was wearing a dark sports-like "track" jacket with a number on the left sleeve, as well as a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark blue athletic shoes and a black hat.
22/206
The FBI is searching a would-be bank robber they've deemed the "Duck Hunter Bandit," who held up a Citibank in San Diego on Dec. 9, 2015. A man donning a fur hunting hat with earflaps walked into the bank at 1910 Garnet Avenue and gave the teller a demand note for cash. However, the teller refused his request, so the man ran off empty-handed. He was last seen running north on Lamont Street. The suspect is described as a light-skinned man in his late 20s to early 30s. He is about 6-feet tall and has a thin build. He had a dark mustache, as well as tattoos on his neck, face and arms. During the attempted heist, he wore blue jeans, a short-sleeved plaid shirt, white athletic sleeves, dark sunglasses and the hat.
23/206
WFLA-TV
On Nov. 19, 2015, around 11:15 a.m., an unknown man robbed a Bank of America located at 1407 Main St. in Ramona. The FBI says the bandit approached a teller and simultaneously presented a demand note while lifting his shirt to display what appeared to be the handle of a handgun. The robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured. The bank bandit is described as a thin, unshaven, white man between 60 and 70 years old, standing at 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10. He had gray hair and wore a tan baseball cap, dark colored sunglasses, a black and white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.rn
24/206
FBI
The FBI is searching for a man who brought two plastic bags with him to rob a La Jolla bank. The heist on Oct. 3, 2015 started when the suspect walked into the Chase Bank at 5605 La Jolla Boulevard and stook in the middle of the lobby until an employee walked up to him. The man told the employee he was there to rob the bank and wanted $1 million. When he approached the teller, the employee have him an undisclosed amount of cash. After receiving the money, the man walked out. No weapon was seen during the encounter. The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, standing about 5-feet-10-inches to 6-feet-1-inch. He had a brown mustache and beard and was between 30 and 35 years old, wearing khaki shorts, a black long-sleeved hooded sweatshirt, black sunglasses, a floppy brimmed hat. He was carrying two plastic bags: one from Lululemon Athletica and the other from Target.
25/206
Getty Images for The Daily Front
FBI agents released these images of the man wanted in the robbery at Mission Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015.
26/206
Getty Images
The FBI and Escondido Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect caught on surveillance cameras on Sept. 4, 2015. Officials say at 3:30 p.m., the man walked into an Escondido U.S. Bank inside an Albertsons grocery store at 1509 East Valley Parkway. The suspect approached the teller and handed over a demand note, which said he would shoot the employee if he did not get the money. He also verbally told the teller he would shoot and motioned to his right pocket. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspected bandit took off.
27/206
Getty Images
He is described as a light-skinned man, about 5-feet-6 inches tall and about 180 pounds. Officials say he is between 30 and 40 years old, and at the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark sunglasses, a dark hat and a dark hooded sweatshirt that appeared to be dirty. If you know anything about this man, call the FBI at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
28/206
FBI
“The Whispering Bandit” robbed a Union Bank at 1201 Fifth Ave. around 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2015. He used a low voice and gestures to make a verbal demand for cash from a teller and fled the bank once he got the cash. Witnesses described the soft-spoken bank robber as a man in his early 40s with an olive complexion. He was thin, stood at approximately 5 feet 11 inches and had light brown eyes and a scab on his left eyelid. He wore blue jeans and a short sleeve black T-shirt with a design on the front of the Statue of Liberty.rn
29/206
FBI
A suspected bank robber dubbed the "Chili Pepper Bandit" is still on the loose, and the FBI is hoping the public can help identify him. On Aug. 11, 2015, the suspect walked into the San Diego Metropolitan Credit Union, at 320 B Street, just after noon. He approached a teller and demanded money, pointing a handgun at the employee. After receiving cash, the man ran from the bank. He was last seen heading south on 3rd Street toward Broadway. He is described as a 6-foot tall black man in his 60s with a medium build. He has a full white beard and was wearing a black shirt with a red chili pepper design on it, a dark gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants, black shoes and a black hat.
30/206
A man dressed in a white-collared shirt and black skinny tie robbed the U.S. Bank in La Mesa. The robber approached the teller's window and sat down in a chair and slid a white envelope and demanded money. He was last seen leaving the bank at 8920 Fletcher Parkway in a blue SUV. Anyone with information should call the FBI in San Diego.
31/206
Springfield Police
On May 28, 2015, just before 4 p.m., an unknown man attempted to rob a California Bank and Trust located at 8252 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. The FBI and police said the would-be bandit approached a teller and handed over a demand note asking for a specific dollar amount. As the teller tried to clarify the man’s demand, he quickly grabbed the note and walked out of the bank without any cash. As the suspect left, he allegedly said, “I just wanted to see what would happen.” No one was injured in this incident. The “Just Checking Bandit” – as nicknamed by the FBI – is described as a white man in his mid-30s standing at about 5-foot-7. He had a thin build and brown hair and wore a short-sleeve black T-shirt with a “kids’ dinosaurs” emblem on the left side, jeans, dark high-top sneakers, dark sunglasses, a large wristwatch on his left wrist, a black backpack and ear buds.
32/206
FBI
On May 6, 2015, an unknown man nicknamed the “El Gordito Bandit” by the FBI robbed a Chase Bank at 1120 Broadway in Chula Vista. The bandit entered the bank around 2:10 p.m., approached a teller and slid a demand note under a glass barrier separating him from the teller. The note said he was armed and said he would use his weapon. El Gordito spoke Spanish and told the teller to give him cash. After receiving the money, he fled and was last seen walking north away from the bank. No one was injured and no weapon was seen. The FBI said the bandit is described as a white or Hispanic man between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5-foot-10 and weighing 220 to 230 pounds. He had a chubby build, dark hair and a trimmed beard. He wore a long-sleeve red and black Nike zip-up jacket, black baseball cap with a bright green shamrock on the front, blue jeans and black athletic shoes with white soles.
33/206
San Diego County Sheriff's Department/SD Crimestoppers
This is an image of the suspect accused in the attempted robbery of a Valley Center bank on Friday, April 3, 2015.
34/206
Surveillance cameras captured images of the man who walked into the California Bank and Trust located in the 29000 block of Valley Center Road after 5:00 p.m. on April 3.
35/206
San Diego County Sheriff's Department/SD Crimestoppers
The man ordered everyone in the bank to get on the ground but left the bank empty handed, witnesses told deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
36/206
FBI
The FBI is on the lookout for a man who held up a Regents Bank at 875 Prospect Street in La Jolla on Jan. 14, 2015. Officials say the man walked into the bank and demanded money from three tellers. He specified the money denominations and said he needed it for a personal emergency, according to witnesses. After receiving the cash, the man fled through the parking garage across the street and into the north alley of Prospect Street. No one was injured and no weapon was seen, the FBI says. The man is described as light-skinned, skinny and about 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2. He had a gray and white mustache and beard and appeared to be in his late 30s to early 40s. The FBI says he was wearing a dark, zip-up hooded jacket, a ski-type mask, faded jeans and brown boots.
37/206
AP
Police in Carlsbad are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a US Bank at 2520 El Camino Real on Jan. 6, 2015. Police say the man went in to the bank at approximately 2:15 p.m. brandishing a handgun and demanded money from the teller. The suspect was given an unknown amount of money before fleeing eastbound on Haymar Road on a bicycle. Witnesses said they saw the male suspect load a bike into a white, late-model SUV driven by a white female, then leave the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Carlsbad Police or the FBI.
38/206
In Oceanside, police and the FBI need your help finding a masked man who robbed a bank and took off on a bike. They say he walked into the U.S. Bank branch at 4136 Oceanside Boulevard on Dec. 23, 2014 at about 4:15 p.m. He approached the teller, demanded money and threatened to blow up the bank.tThe suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash, escaping on a gray, BMX-style bike that was low to the ground. tNo one was hurt. The man is described as standing between 6-feet and 6-feet-2-inches, weighing 190 pounds with a slender build. He was wearing dark pants, a grey hoodie over a baseball cap, a black ski mask and gloves.n
39/206
FBI
The FBI is searching for the man responsible for trying to rip off a Union Bank at 1201 Fifth Avenue in San Diego on Dec. 1, 2014. Officials say the man walked into the bank and handed the teller a demand note that said he had a weapon. However, the teller told the man the bank could not provide him with cash. The robber demanded the note again and left empty-handed. The suspect is described as a black man in his mid to late 40s with a medium build and short, black hair with a beard and mustache. He was wearing a dark, hooded jacket with a grey t-shirt underneath.
40/206
FBI
The first target for the so-called "Chit Chat Bandit" was the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 7544 Girard Avenue, La Jolla, California, on Wednesday, November 26, 2014.
41/206
FBI
The so-called "Chit Chat Bandit" as spotted on surveillance cameras from the Wells Fargo Bank, 13439 Camino Canada, El Cajon, California, on Friday, November 28, 2014.
42/206
Bank surveillance photographs from the Chase Bank branch, located at 607 Loma Santa Fe,rnSolana Beach, California, on Tuesday, November 25, 2014.
43/206
FBI
Bank surveillance photographs from the Chase Bank branch, located at 607 Loma Santa Fe,rnSolana Beach, California, on Tuesday, November 25, 2014.
44/206
FBI
The Union Bank located at 16880 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego, California, was robbed by an unknown elderly malendressed in a hat, blazer and carrying a duffle bag on Friday, November 14, 2014, at approximately 4:58 p.m.
45/206
AP
On Sept. 17, 2014, an unknown woman wearing a large sun hat robbed a Wells Fargo Bank located at 245 Santa Helena in Solana Beach. The bandit gave a teller a demand note stating she had a gun. The note ordered the teller to place various $20, $50 and $100 bills in envelopes. It also stated the woman knew about the training given to the bank tellers. During the heist, the robber remained calm and smirked. After getting some cash, she fled the scene. No weapon was seen. The FBI said witnesses described the woman as African American in her late 20s to early 30s. She was approximately 5-foot-7 and 200 to 250 pounds with a heavy build. She had black, shoulder-length hair and wore an orange dress or skirt, black cardigan, sunglasses and large, black sun hat during the robbery.n
46/206
Shutterstock
The FBI is searching for a bandit who dressed up in a suit to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Fallbrook on Sept. 10, 2014. The man walked into the bank, located at 212 S. Main Street, around 4:30 p.m. and demanded money. The suspect then jumped over the counter to grab the cash supplied by the teller, the FBI says.
47/206
FBI
He pulled out a black handgun and threatened to shoot anyone who moved, according to witnesses. He escaped soon after. The suspect is described as a light-skinned man in his mid 20s to mid 30s with black hair and a full beard. He has a thin build, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10. He was wearing an orange button down shirt, black sunglasses, white gloves and a black jacket during the heist.
48/206
FBI
The FBI and Chula Vista Police Department are searching for a bank bandit nicknamed “Mole Boy.” On Aug. 22, 2014, the unknown man robbed a U.S. Bank inside a Von’s grocery store at 1745 Eastlake Pkwy. On Aug. 8, Mole Boy also robbed another U.S. Bank inside another Von’s grocery store at 620 Dennery Rd. During both heists, the robber gave a teller a demand note asking for money. He wore the same type of clothing in both cases: a zippered hoodie with the hood pulled up over a California flag and bear baseball hat and dark rimmed aviator-style sunglasses. Mole Boy is described as possibly Asian with thin or skinny build, approximately 160 pounds and 5-foot-11. He may be between 25 and 30 years old and possibly wore a reddish, shoulder-length wig during the robberies.rn
49/206
FBI
EMPTY_CAPTION"The Hills Bandit" struck on Aug. 5 at a U.S. Bank at 7700 Carlsbad Village Drive. He gave a teller a demand note and said he had a gun. Since May 2014, this suspect has robbed multiple banks in the Southern California area -- many in Los Angeles.
50/206
FBI
EMPTY_CAPTION"The Hills Bandit" has struck again. On Aug. 22, 2014, he robbed a bank in Laguna Niguel, California. On Aug. 25, he made his way to a California Bank and Trust at 4320 La Jolla Village Drive. He handed a teller a note asking for $20, $50 and $100 bills and said he'd shoot people if his demands were not met.
51/206
FBI
On Aug. 18, 2014, right around noon, a balding bandit wearing eyeglasses and carrying a plastic bag from Target robbed a Wells Fargo Bank at 401 B St. in downtown San Diego. The FBI says the man approached a teller, leaned over the counter and said, “This is a robbery.” He then said he was armed with a gun and threatened to harm the teller if she did not give him money. The bandit placed the stolen cash inside the red and white Target shipping bag and fled the bank. No one was injured. He’s described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. He was balding, with black and gray hair on the side and back of his head. He wore a black T-shirt and tan pants during the heist.
52/206
FBI
The FBI is searching for a suspect tied to two bank robberies inside Vons grocery stores within two days. The first was on Aug. 12, 2014, when a man with a scruffy beard and bright, teal blue t-shirt walked into the Vons at 665 Saturn Blvd. He walked to the U.S. Bank teller, leaned over the counter and said "This is a robbery." Witnesses say he demanded money using expletives, and after receiving cash, he walked out of the grocery store.
53/206
Terry McSweeney
The second incident was on Aug. 14 at the Vons at 620 Dennery Road. The man made similar curse word-laden demands for money at the U.S. Bank inside, this time threatening the teller with a gun. After he got the money, he again walked out of the store.
54/206
Shutterstock
On Aug. 8, 2014, at around 6:15 p.m., an unknown man wearing aviator-style sunglasses robbed a U.S. Bank located inside a Vons grocery store at 620 Dennery Rd. in San Diego. The man told a teller he was there to make a withdrawal but instead handed the teller a demand note asking for specific denominations of bills. He then placed his hand on his left hip, simulating something on his person. After receiving some cash, the man walked out of the store. The bandit is described as a 30-year-old white or Hispanic man, approximately 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds. He had dark hair and a mole above the left side of his lip. He wore a baseball cap with the handwritten letters “DTAK” on the inside bill, as well as a burgundy sweatshirt, gray collared shirt and dark pants.
55/206
NBC Bay Area
On Aug. 8, a man walked into USE Credit Union in the 1300 block of Medical Center Drive in Chula Vista yelling “give it up, give it up.” He handed the teller a black canvas bag, and the teller filled the bag with an undisclosed amount of cash. Now, the FBI and Chula Vista police are asking for the public’s help to catch the crook. He is described as a man in his 30s, 5-foot-8 with a stocky build and a mustache. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a black zip-up, white sweat pants with dark stripes and black and white gloves.
56/206
FBI
On Aug. 1, 2014, at around 2:20 p.m., an unknown man robbed the California Bank and Trust at 140 Civic Center Drive in Vista. The bandit wore a blonde wig and pulled out a silver handgun. When he approached a teller he said, “I know all the $100’s are in the bottom drawer. Give me all your money.” After getting his cash, he fled the scene. No one was injured.
57/206
The FBI is searching for an armed and dangerous suspect that brandished a semi-automatic handgun as he robbed an Encinitas bank. The FBI says the man walked into the California Bank and Trust at 135 Saxony Road around 9:50 a.m. on July 28, 2014. He instructed the teller to "give me the $100s and don't give me any tracking devices," according to officials. However when he received the money, he said it wasn't enough and started walking toward the back of the bank.
58/206
FBI
nWitnesses describe the wig-clad bandit as a white man between 20 and 25 years old, approximately 6-feet-tall and 190 pounds. He wore a dark shirt, jeans and black baseball cap with a white triangle on it during the robbery.n
59/206
The suspect stopped as he noticed employees in another room and ran out of the Encinitas bank. The FBI describes this suspect as a black man between 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, about 190 pounds with an athletic build. He was wearing a blue hoodie, sunglasses, grey pants and a camouflage bandana over his nose and mouth. He was also carrying a blue and black duffel bag and black handgun. If you have information about this robbery, call the FBI at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
60/206
FBI
The man seen in this image is wanted for robbing the California Bank and Trust at 3787 Avocado Boulevard in La Mesa around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 14, according to FBI agents. He asked for a pen and began writing something on a piece of paper. The note demanded money and threatened that the robber was armed with a weapon. After getting money, the man left the bank without showing a weapon. The man was wearing a blue baseball cap with yellow lightning bolts on sides with yellow trim, blue t-shirt with words “On Optimum” on front, and white ear plug headphones.
61/206
FBI
The FBI is seeking the “Satchel Bandit,” an unknown man who robbed two banks in California on separate days in August 2013. According to officials – who released these photos of the bandit for the first time on July 9 – the bandit robbed a Union Bank on Old Mammoth Road in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., and a Union Bank at 303 West Grand Avenue in Escondido. In both heists, he gave a demand note to a teller and wore similar clothing, including a light green baseball cap, plaid shirt and tan or olive-colored pants. In both cases, he carried a tan or brown leather travel bag, earning his “Satchel Bandit” nickname. He’s described as approximately 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall, between 150 and 180 pounds, with grey or white hair. He’s between 50 and 70 years old.
62/206
FBI
On June 27, 2014, at around 5:20 p.m., an unknown man robbed a California Bank and Trust at 16796 Bernardo Center Drive. He went up to a teller and verbally demanded cash. He was carrying what witnesses described as a “Betsy Johnson” cosmetic bag. After receiving some money, he fled the scene and was spotted driving away in a dark-colored sedan. No one was injured in the incident. The robber is described as a white or Hispanic man in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and 150 to 170 pounds. He had brown hair, brown eyes and wore a dark baseball cap, dark pants and a dark colored T-shirt with the “Famous Stars &Stripes” logo on the front.
63/206
FBI
On June 26, 2014, at around 4 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Wells Fargo Bank located at 10707 Camino Ruiz. The bandit demanded cash from a teller and threatened the employee with bodily harm if his demands weren’t met. After receiving some money, the robber fled the bank. He’s described as white man in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds with a medium build. He had a brown beard, long side burns and a mustache and was described by witnesses as being “sweaty” and “scruffy.” He wore a baseball cap, long-sleeve striped shirt and dark pants during the robbery.
64/206
Shutterstock
On June 17, 2014, at around 2:15 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Wells Fargo Bank at 1522 Highland View Rd. in Alpine. After demanding money from a teller, he threw a plastic bag – possibly an ice bag – at the teller so she could stuff it with the cash. FBI officials said the man displayed a weapon and left the bank after getting his cash. He’s considered armed and dangerous and is described as a man in his mid to late-30s with a fair complexion. He’s 6-foot, 200 pounds, and has short, dark brown hair and stubble. He wore a dark baseball cap, long-sleeved sweatshirt and jeans during the heist.
65/206
San Diego County Sheriff's Dept.
On the morning of June 25, 2014, a man disguised as a woman robbed the Chase Bank at 1100 Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach. He did not appear to be armed. The suspect was a man between 25 and 30 years old wearing a blond/orange wig, dark rimmed glasses, a long black skirt, black sneakers and a lime green purse. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.
66/206
NBC 7 San Diego
On June 3, 2014, just after 6:30 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Union Bank located inside a Ralph’s supermarket at 101 Old Grove Rd. in Oceanside. The bandit arrived on a motorcycle, believed to be a blue Yamaha R6, parked and walked inside. He approached a teller and displayed a handgun. Once he received some cash, he fled on his motorcycle. Investigators say the suspect wore a full-face motorcycle helmet during the entire robbery, so the suspect description is limited. The helmet was black and white with a skull design believed to be the logo for the punk rock band the “Misfits.” The robber also wore a black “Fox” brand motorcycle jacket and carried a backpack. He’s described as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot.
67/206
FBI
On June 7, 2014, an unknown man robbed a Union Bank located at 3261 Sports Arena Boulevard. The robber approached a teller and made a verbal demand for money, ordering the teller to give him specific denominations of bills. He threatened violence if the teller didn’t comply. After receiving a sum of cash, the suspect was seen walking out of the bank towards a Target retail store. No one was injured in the heist.
68/206
FBI
The FBI says witnesses described the bank bandit as a white man, 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 170 pounds with a medium build. He had brown, buzz-cut hair and a receding hairline, as well as a goatee. Witnesses said the suspect had “187” tattooed under his left eyebrow, a teardrop tattoo near the corner of his left eye and a small square tattoo above his left eyebrow. He wore a gray sweatshirt, white T-shirt, knee-length shorts, white socks and white tennis shoes during the robbery.
69/206
FBI
A surveillance camera captured the suspect in a bank robbery at the Citibank on South Melrose in Vista. The young, white man was approx 5-foot, 9-inches tall with a dark baseball cap, glasses, plaid shirt and wristwatch worn on left hand.
70/206
FBI
On May 7, 2014, just after 11 a.m., an unknown man robbed a US Bank located inside a Von’s grocery store at 6155 El Cajon Blvd. The man used a demand note that threatened that he was armed with a weapon and bomb. After receiving some cash, the robber left the store and was last seen walking east toward a parking lot on 62nd Street. No weapons were seen and no one was injured in the heist. FBI officials said witnesses described the bank bandit as a white man between 40 and 45 years old, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, with a skinny build and pale complexion. He wore a light-colored suit, collared shirt, dark tie, gray flat cap and dark sunglasses during the robbery. He also possibly wore a long red or orange ponytail wig. Before the incident, witnesses saw the suspect exiting the passenger seat of a four-door sedan near 60th and El Cajon Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle is described as a man in his late 60s with short, gray hair and a clean-shaven, narrow face.
71/206
FBI
On Apr. 30, 2014, an unknown man wearing a cowboy costume robbed a U.S. Bank branch inside an Albertson’s grocery store at 9650 Winter Gardens Blvd. in Lakeside. According to the FBI, the man – who was wearing a cowboy hat and fake beard as part of his western-themed disguise – approached a teller counter and presented a demand note, which stated that he had a gun. After receiving a sum of cash, he fled the scene. No gun was seen and no one was injured. Officials describe the bandit as a white man, approximately 40 years old, with a thin build. He was described as 5-foot-10 to 6-feet-tall and 175 pounds. His cowboy hat had a band on it with large red and white stripes and the dark, fake beard covered most of his face. He also wore an orange and blue plaid shirt and carried a shoulder bag. Witnesses said he had several tattoos, too.
72/206
A suspect robbed a La Mesa bank while wearing bronzing face makeup and a brown, shoulder-length wig, according to witnesses. The US Bank at 3681 Avocado Blvd. was robbed on April 19 when a man --armed with a weapon -- passed the teller a demand note. After he received an unknown sum of money, he fled. He's described as a white man in his mid 30s, 5'9" tall and 160 pounds.
73/206
FBI
On Apr. 18, 2014, at around 4:50 p.m., an unknown man robbed the Point Loma Credit Union located at 10414 Craftsman Way in San Diego. According to the FBI, the suspect walked up to a teller and held up his cell phone screen, which displayed a typed demand note. After receiving some cash, he fled the bank. No one was injured in the robbery. Witnesses described the bandit as a white man between 18 and 22 years old. He was around 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with a thin build. He had short, dark hair and wore dark sunglasses, dark shorts and dark T-shirt with skull images on it.n
74/206
FBI
On Mar. 15, 2014, at around 11:40 a.m., an unknown man robbed a Citibank branch located at 113 North El Camino Real in Encinitas. The FBI says the suspect entered the bank and yelled for everyone to “get down” on the floor. He was armed with black handgun, which he pointed at bank employees throughout the robbery. He demanded money from two tellers behind the counter, telling them to give him more. After getting some cash, he fled the scene. The FBI says witnesses described the suspect as white man with a medium build, approximately 5-foot-8. He had brown hair and wore blue jeans, a blue hooded zipper jacket, dark sunglasses and blue gloves during the robbery.
75/206
FBI
On Mar. 18, 2014, at around 4:45 p.m, an unknown man wearing a white, gauze-like type bandage around his lower jaw and neck robbed a Wells Fargo Bank located at 14915 Pomerado Rd. in Poway.
76/206
FBI
According to the FBI and deputies, the unknown man entered the bank and paused at a customer island in the middle of the lobby before approaching a teller’s station and presenting a demand note. He also made a verbal demand for cash. After receiving a sum of money, the man fled the bank in a southwardly direction. No one was injured in the heist.
77/206
FBI
rnBesides the obvious gauze-type bandage around his neck, officials say witnesses described the bandaged bank bandit as a White male in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-9. He had a medium build, dark hair and wore a dark baseball cap, dark jacket and pants during the robbery. He also carried a black backpack.rn
78/206
The FBI said on March 13, 2014, the man pictured in the three photos entered the North Island Credit Union on El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa and presented a demand note which threatened to shoot the teller if the teller did not comply. The man was given money and was last seen going northbound in the strip mall parking lot. The suspect was between 5'9" and 6' tall and had a vertical scar or birthmark one inch long on his right cheek, as well as a neck tattoo.
79/206
FBI
After receiving cash, the man left the credit union. He was last seen walking northbound through the strip mall parking lot. Police searched for the man by ground and air, but were unable to locate the bank bandit.
80/206
FBI
The suspect is described as white, approximately 25 years old, about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He wore a red baseball hat, red sports jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a handbag over his shoulder during the heist.
81/206
FBI
On Tuesday, February 25, 2014, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the US Bank, located at 125 North Broadway, Escondido, California, was robbed.
82/206
FBI
Bank surveillance photographs from the US Bank. The suspect in the photograph showed no weapon and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
83/206
FBI
On Feb. 14, 2014, at around 7 p.m., an unknown man robbed the U.S. Bank located inside the Albertsons grocery store at 14837 Pomerado Rd. in Poway. The FBI said the bandit approached two employees at the bank branch, made a verbal demand for money and gestured to his waist, as if threatening to have a weapon. After receiving some cash, the robber fled the store. He was last seen getting into the passenger side of a dark blue Chevy S10 pickup truck driven by an unknown accomplice.
84/206
FBI
rnThe bandit wore drank sunglasses, a hooded sweatshirt and a red bandana that covered his nose and mouth during the robbery. Witnesses described him as a white male in his early to mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-10 with a thin to medium build. He had brown hair.rn
85/206
FBI
On Feb. 5, 2014, at around 2:25 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Citibank branch located at 402 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon. The FBI said the bank bandit gave a demand note to a teller written on an 8x11 manila envelope. The note threatened the teller with serious bodily injury if the teller did not comply with the robber’s demand.
86/206
FBI
Witnesses described the bank robbery suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a small build, approximately 5-foot-6, with dark hair. He wore a dark, long-sleeve hooded jacket, white shirt, dark pants and dark sunglasses during the heist.
87/206
FBI
After receiving some cash, the robber placed the money inside the manila envelope and left the bank. FBI officials said the bandit may have fled in a tan Toyota Tundra or Tacoma pickup truck.
88/206
FBI
On Dec. 27, 2013, at around 1:30 p.m., an unknown man armed with a gun robbed a US Bank located at 770 Carlsbad Village Dr. in Carlsbad. The FBI says the man entered the bank, approached a teller’s work station and lifted up his shirt, brandishing a semi-automatic handgun tucked into his front waistband.
89/206
FBI
After displaying his firearm, the bank bandit made a verbal demand for money. After receiving an undisclosed sum of cash from the teller, the man fled the bank on foot. No one was injured in the robbery, the FBI confirmed.
90/206
FBI
According to the FBI, the armed Carlsbad bank bandit is described as approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, weighing 190 pounds with a medium build. Images captured on surveillance tape show he was wearing pants, a long-sleeved shirt layered with a short-sleeved shirt and a knit beanie cap at the time of the robbery.
91/206
FBI
On Dec. 26, 2013, at around 9:45 a.m., an unknown man used a demand note to rob a California Bank and Trust located at 8252 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. The FBI says no injuries were reported and no weapon was observed in the heist. The suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with a medium build. He wore blue jeans, a black sweatshirt, sunglasses, a black San Diego Padres baseball cap and white tennis shoes during the robbery.
92/206
FBI
On Dec. 26, 2013, at around 9:45 a.m., an unknown man used a demand note to rob a California Bank and Trust located at 8252 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. The FBI says no injuries were reported and no weapon was observed in the heist. The suspect is described as a white man in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds with a medium build. He wore blue jeans, a black sweatshirt, sunglasses, a black San Diego Padres baseball cap and white tennis shoes during the robbery.
93/206
FBI
On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013, at approximately 1:53 p.m., the US Bank, located atrn1301 East Vista Way, Vista, California, was robbed by an unknown male.
94/206
FBI
The suspect, described as 5'6" and approx 200 pounds, was wearing black rim glasses, gray baseball cap with Batman logo, dark pantsrnand gray scarf covering his face.
95/206
FBI
The suspect was captured in these images from the Chase Bank, located at 6116 Mission Gorge Road,rnSan Diego, California, on Thursday, December 19, 2013.
96/206
FBI
The man described as in his 20s shouted "This is a robbery" while wearing a red or maroon colored baseball cap with the letter H on front, dark jacket, dark pants, dark gloves with fingertips of glove cutoff.
97/206
FBI
The FBI is searching for a woman who attempted to rob a Bank of America located at 455 Island Ave. in San Diego on Dec. 16, 2013, at around 9 a.m. Officials say the woman entered the bank shortly after it opened and handed a demand note to a teller standing behind a protective glass window. She threatened to be armed and demanded cash.
98/206
FBI
The teller took the note and alerted another bank employee. Both employees walked away from the window and the suspect then walked out of the bank, without money. No one was injured and no weapon was seen in the attempted robbery. Witnesses described the would-be bandit as a Filipino woman in her late 30s to early 40s, approximately 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds. She had black hair and work black sunglasses, a light green sweater with horizontal white stripes, a light green blouse, brown pants, black shoes and a tan purse during the incident.
99/206
FBI
On Dec. 13, 2013, at around 11:15 a.m., an unknown man robbed a Chase Bank located at 3748 Mission Avenue in Oceanside. Along with a brown paper bag, the bandit passed a demand note to a teller. The teller placed cash inside the bag, but it wasn’t enough for this bandit. He looked inside the bag and immediately demanded more money form the teller. The teller complied and added more to the bag. Satisfied, the robber fled the scene.
100/206
FBI
rnAccording to the FBI, witnesses described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 40 and 50 years old. He’s 5-foot-4 and weighs between 160 to 180 pounds, with a medium build. He wore an olive green jacket, black shirt, a tan knit cap and dark pants during the robbery.rn
101/206
FBI
On Dec. 6, 2013, at approximately 3:15 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Citibank located at 740 Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach. The FBI says the bandit used a demand note claiming to have a weapon. After receiving a sum of cash, the man walked out of the bank. No one was injured in the robbery.
102/206
FBI
The FBI says witnesses described the Solana Beach bank bandit as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s. He’s approximately 5-foot-5 with a thin to medium build and weighs between 130-150 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark, braided hair and wore a dark baseball cap, a tan pullover sweater, dark pants and light-colored shoes during the robbery.
103/206
FBI
On Dec. 3, 2013, at around 12:30 p.m., an unknown man armed with a handgun robbed a Citibank located at 113 North El Camino Real in Encinitas. The bandit entered the bank, approached a teller, lifted his shirt and revealed a gun tucked into his waistband. After displaying his weapon the robber made a verbal demand for money and ordered the victim teller to place the cash inside a dark-colored cosmetic case. After receiving the cash, the man walked toward the exit, stopped, turned around and told a bank employee he did not want to harm anyone. He fled the scene in an unknown direction. No one was injured in the robbery.
104/206
FBI
The FBI says witnesses described the bank bandit as a Hispanic man in his late 50s to early 60s. He was approximately 6-feet-tall, with a thin to medium build and weighed about 190 to 200 pounds. He had brown eyes and a faded tattoo, possibly of a bird or something resembling a wing on the left side of his neck. He wore a white baseball cap, blue jeans, a dark-colored long-sleeve jacket or shirt and white tennis shoes.
105/206
FBI
The FBI says witnesses described the robber as a white male between 35 and 45 years old. He was 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11with a medium build and had brown hair with some gray in it. His hair was kept short in a buzzed haircut. He wore black shorts, black shoes, black socks, a gray T-shirt, long, black sleeves underneath his shirt and dark sunglasses.
106/206
FBI
On Nov. 30, 2013, at around 1:45 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Chase Bank located at 4147 Oceanside Blvd. in Oceanside. The man remained on his cell phone as he presented a demand note to a teller.
107/206
AP
After receiving a sum of cash from a teller, the bandit asked for an envelope to put away the stolen money. He then fled the bank and was last seen walking eastbound toward College Boulevard. No one was injured in the robbery.
108/206
NBC 7 San Diego
On November 19, 2013, just after 6 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Chase Bank located at 1130 East Plaza Blvd. in National City. The FBI says the man walked up to a teller’s counter and, with his left hand in his jacket, simulated that he had a weapon. Investigators say the man then made a verbal demand for cash in English and then in Spanish.
109/206
NBC 7 San Diego
After receiving a sum of cash, the bilingual bandit fled the bank on foot and was last seen running through the parking lot.
110/206
NBC 7 San Diego
The FBI says witnesses described the bilingual bank bandit as Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5-foot-8 and 170 to 180-pounds. He wore a baseball cap with a yellow San Diego Chargers bolt logo on the front, black jacket, black sunglasses, jeans and a black bandana covering his nose and mouth during the robbery.
111/206
FBI
On November 8, 2013 at around 10:30 a.m., an unknown man robbed the San Diego County Credit Union located at 11965 Bernardo Plaza Drive. The man walked into the bank, waited in line and presented a demand note to a teller, indicating that he was armed. After receiving a sum of cash, he fled the scene.
112/206
FBI
Authorities describe the bank bandit as a black male in his mid to late-20s. He’s approximately 5-foot-8 with a medium build and dark hair. He wore a baseball cap with a red emblem, black long-sleeve shirt and dark, baggy pants during the robbery.rn
113/206
FBI
On October 29, 2013, at around 1:30 p.m., an unknown man robbed a San Diego Wells Fargo Bank located at 610 First Avenue. The FBI says this man is a serial bank robber, who has been dubbed the "Toothless Bandit" by officials.
114/206
FBI
The bank bandit walked into the Wells Fargo and gave a demand note to a teller. After receiving an undisclosed sum of cash, he walked out of the bank. No injuries were reported.rn
115/206
FBI
According to the FBI, witnesses described the bandit as a black man, about 6-feet-tall with a medium build and average weight. He wore a dark-colored baseball cap, sunglasses, a blue T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes during the robbery.
116/206
FBI
According to the FBI, witnesses described the bandit as a black man, about 6-feet-tall with a medium build and average weight. He wore a dark-colored baseball cap, sunglasses, a blue T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes during the robbery.
117/206
Josh Keppel
On Oct. 5, 2013, just before 12:30 p.m., an unknown masked man robbed a Chase Bank branch located at 1740 Rosecrans St. The FBI says the bandit walked into the bank and announced: “This is a robbery, get down.” He approached a teller and verbally demanded money, while ordering a customer to get on the ground. After receiving some cash, the robber fled the bank and headed towards Macaulay Street.
118/206
FBI
Investigators say witnesses described the suspect as a white male, approximately 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds. He wore a dark, long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a ski mask with eye and nose openings during the robbery.
119/206
FBI
On September 25, 2013, an unknown man robbed a Chase Bank located at 4627 College Avenue in San Diego’s College Area. The suspect presented a note to a teller demanding cash. After receiving an undisclosed sum of money, the robber fled the scene. No one was injured.
120/206
FBI
The FBI describes the bank bandit as a Hispanic man, approximately 30 years old. He’s 5-foot-3, with a medium build and facial hair – including a moustache. He wore a dark baseball cap, dark jacket, light colored shoes and sunglasses during the robbery.
121/206
FBI
On September 16, 2013, at about 4 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Wells Fargo Bank located at 4176 Oceanside Blvd. in Oceanside. The FBI says the suspect approached a teller with a written demand note and threatened to shoot the teller. When a second teller approached the counter, the man reached behind his back, as if he was reaching for a weapon.
122/206
FBI
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the bandit fled the bank. No one was injured in the heist.
123/206
FBI
The FBI describes the suspect as a light-skinned African American man, about 6-foot-1, in his mid-40s to early-50s. He had a skinny build and was missing his two lower front teeth. He also had a mustache and wore a dark blue Chargers hat, dirty flannel shirt and dark-colored pants during the robbery.
124/206
FBI
rnrnOn August 28, 2013, at around 5:20 p.m., an unknown man armed with a gun entered a Wells Fargo Bank located at 5624 Mission Center Rd. in Mission Valley. The man gave a teller a note demanding cash and fled then fled the scene. No one was injured.rn
125/206
FBI
Investigators describe the armed bank bandit as a white man in his late 40s or early 50s. He’s 6-feet-tall with a thin build and white facial hair. He was wearing a white shirt and jeans at the time of the bank robbery.
126/206
FBI
On August 28, 2013, at around 11:45 a.m., an unknown man robbed a Mission Federal Credit Union located at 269 W. Washington Street in Hillcrest. Witnesses say the man showed a demand note and indicated he had a gun. No weapons were seen, and he fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen heading toward University Avenue.
127/206
FBI
Investigators describe the Mission Federal Credit Union bank bandit as a black man between 50-60 years old, approximately 6-feet-tall, 200 to 250-pounds. He had a light white beard and was wearing a gold shirt, blue sweatpants, white tennis shoes and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.
128/206
FBI
On August 23, 2013, around 1:30 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Union Bank located at 303 West Grand Ave. in Escondido. Witnesses say the man entered the bank carrying a duffel bag and gave a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene with cash.
129/206
FBI
Officials say the Escondido bandit was last seen fleeing from the bank on foot toward Orange Avenue. He’s described as 50 to 60 years old, approximately 5-foot-11 and 175 to 190-pounds. He had white hair and was wearing a plaid shirt, green baseball cap, jeans and white sneakers.
130/206
FBI
Officials say the Escondido bandit was last seen fleeing from the bank on foot toward Orange Avenue. He's described as 50 to 60 years old, approximately 5-foot-11 and 175 to 190-pounds. He had white hair and was wearing a plaid shirt, green baseball cap, jeans and white sneakers.
131/206
FBI
On Aug. 13, 2013, at around 10:15 a.m., an unknown man described by witnesses as having one tooth robbed a Wells Fargo Bank located at 610 First Avenue in San Diego. Witnesses say the man gave a teller a demand note stating he was armed with a gun. The teller gave the robber an undisclosed amount of money, and he fled on foot. No one was injured.
132/206
FBI
The bank bandit is described as having no teeth, except for one in the middle of his mouth which was brown and rotted. He’s between 50 and 60 years old, 180-pounds, 6-feet-tall, with gray hair and stubble. He was wearing a baseball hat, glasses, a dark T-shirt and dark pants.
133/206
FBI
On August 3, 2013, at about 2:40 p.m., an unknown man robbed a U.S. Bank located inside a Vons grocery store at 3645 Midway Dr. Investigators say the man approached the teller with a cell phone held to his ear, as if he was on the phone. He then asked “Who can help me?” as he feigned a banking transaction. The man handed the teller a demand note for cash
134/206
FBI
Investigators say the note indicated that the robber was armed, and threatened to use violence if his demands were not met. The man received an undisclosed sum of money and walked out of the grocery store. No one was injured.
135/206
FBI
On August 2, 2013, at around 4:45 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Navy Federal Credit Union located at 555 Saturn Blvd. Witnesses told investigators the man waited in line until he was summoned by a teller and then made a verbal demand for cash. He fled the scene with an undisclosed sum of money. The bandit is described as 5-foot-4 with a medium build. He was wearing a baseball cap, black sweatshirt, jeans, black sunglasses and a chain wallet.
136/206
FBI
The FBI describes the suspect as 5-foot-10, in his mid to late 20s, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He was wearing a gray baseball cap with a dark blue bill and the letter “C” on the front, a blue long-sleeve sweater, tan jeans and white tennis shoes.
137/206
FBI
FBI and police say a woman wearing a burka entered a Wells Fargo in National City on August 1, 2013 and demanded money. But police say she left empty handed.
138/206
FBI
FBI and police say a woman wearing a burka entered a Wells Fargo in National City on August 1, 2013 and demanded money. But police say she left empty handed.
139/206
FBI
FBI and police say a woman wearing a burka entered a Wells Fargo in National City on August 1, 2013 and demanded money. But police say she left empty handed.
140/206
FBI
FBI and police say a woman wearing a burka entered a Wells Fargo in National City on August 1, 2013 and demanded money. But police say she left empty handed.
141/206
NBCWashington
FBI and police say a woman wearing a burka entered a Wells Fargo in National City on August 1, 2013 and demanded money. But police say she left empty handed.
142/206
Oceanside Police Department
On Jul. 26, at around 4:30 p.m., an unknown suspect robbed a Citi Bank located at 4120 Oceanside Boulevard in Oceanside. By time police arrived, the man had fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. He’s described as a 6-foot-tall, 35 to 40-year-old man, with brown hair and a short pony tail.
143/206
FBI
On July 5, just after 4:30 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Wells Fargo Bank located at 5610 Lake Murray Boulevard in La Mesa. The man handed a teller a demand note and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
144/206
FBI
Investigators describe the robber as a white male in his 50s, approximately 5-foot-7 with a heavy build, grey hair and a moustache. He was wearing dark sunglasses, a collared grey shirt and tan pants. He was also carrying a greenish-colored cloth bag similar to a reusable grocery bag.
145/206
FBI
On May 30 at around 3:05 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Wells Fargo Bank located at 10535 Craftsman Way. FBI officials say the man entered the bank and pushed a bank employee out of the way who was in the middle of conducting a transaction. The suspect then verbally demanded money from a victim teller, threatening to harm the teller if he didn’t receive any money.
146/206
FBI
After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled. He’s described as a white male in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with a slim build.
147/206
FBI
The bank bandit was wearing a blue baseball cap, white short-sleeve T-shirt with a “Boss Mustang” logo on it, gloves, black sunglasses and possibly tattoo sleeves on both arms.
148/206
SDPD
Police are searching for the "I Have a Bomb Bandit," accused of robbing three banks on May 29 and May 30. In each heist, he threatened to be armed with a bomb, hence the nickname.
149/206
FBI
On May 10 at around 12:40 p.m., an unknown man attempted to rob a Bank of America located at 450 B Street in downtown San Diego. According to the FBI, about 15 minutes later, the same suspect robbed the North Island Federal Credit Union located at 225 Broadway. In both cases, the suspect presented a demand note.
150/206
FBI
Witnesses described the bank bandit as a white or Hispanic male in his mid-40s. He’s approximately 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6 with a medium build and was wearing a blue baseball cap with an unknown logo on it, a dark long-sleeve jacket and plaid shirt during the robbery.
151/206
FBI
On Mar. 29 at around 5:10 p.m., an unknown man robbed the Chase Bank located at 10541 Scripps Poway Parkway using a demand note. The note, which the suspect handed to a teller, demanded cash and threatened serious bodily injury to the teller if they did not comply. The man also demanded cash from a second teller and fled after receiving money from both tellers.
152/206
FBI
Officials describe the robbery suspect as a black male, approximately 25 years old. He’s 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with a thin build. He has dark-colored hair and a beard and mustache. The suspect wore a gray hooded sweatshirt with the letters “CAJU” on the front and black baseball cap, sunglasses, white sneakers and gray sweatpants during the heist. He also had a white towel thrown across his shoulder.
153/206
FBI
On Mar. 26 at about 10:15 a.m., an unknown suspect robbed the Comerica Bank located at 2307 Fenton Parkway using a demand note. He threatened to have a weapon, but no weapon was seen. After receiving cash, the robber fled the bank in a white four-door sedan.
154/206
FBI
Investigators say witnesses describe the bank bandit as a black male between 26-30 years old. He’s 5-foot-7, 160 pounds and has short black hair and a thin moustache with a goatee. He was wearing a long sleeve shirt with white and dark blue stripes, dark, baggy jeans and baseball cap with the letters “DC” on it.
155/206
SDPD
A surveillance camera captured clear photos of the attempted ATM burglar. Police describe him as a clean-shaven Asian male between 20 and 30 years old. He was wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt and white baseball cap with a red and blue 2009 Poinsettia Bowl logo on the front. Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact police.
156/206
SDPD
On Feb. 6, about 20 minutes past midnight, an unknown man attempted to burglarize a Bank of America ATM located at 13350 Camino Del Sur. The man was unable to open the ATM, but police say he did cause $20,000 in damages to the machine during his attempt.
157/206
FBI
On Mar. 11, at around 10 a.m., an unknown man attempted to rob the U.S. Bank located at 640 East Ysidro Blvd. The suspect – described by witnesses to the FBI as a black man in his early 30s wearing a camouflage hat with a brim – demanded money from a teller. The teller walked away from the counter and didn’t return, and the man did not get any money.
158/206
FBI
The suspect was last seen walking out of the bank. He’s approximately 5-feet-tall with a skinny build and dark eyes. Besides the camo floppy hat, he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark clothing.
159/206
FBI
On Feb. 8 at around 3:45 p.m. an unknown man robbed the U.S. Bank located at 4827 Newport Ave. in Ocean Beach. The suspect used a demand note, took cash from a teller and fled the bank on foot.
160/206
FBI
The FBI describes the bank bandit as a 6-foot-tall white male with a medium build. He’s around 40 years old and has a goatee. He was wearing a gray beanie, gray windbreaker with stripes on the sleeves and white rubber gloves at the time of the robbery.
161/206
FBI
On Feb. 4 at around 5:10 p.m., an unknown man robbed the Wells Fargo bank located at 2701 Vista Way in Oceanside. The suspect waited in line before making verbal demands for money from three different tellers inside the bank.
162/206
FBI
After receiving cash from all three tellers, the suspect fled the bank. No injuries were reported. The man was last seen getting into the passenger side of a silver or light gold colored four-door sedan.
163/206
FBI
nInvestigators describe the bank bandit as a white or Hispanic male in his mid-20s. He’s approximately 5-foot-8, 150 to 170 pounds, clean shaven with a black ponytail. He was wearing a gray hooded jacket, a beanie with the “Harley Davidson” logo, black gloves and aviator-style sunglasses during the heist.
164/206
FBI
On Feb. 4 at around 1:45 p.m., an unknown man robbed the Wells Fargo bank located at 1302 Garnett Avenue in Pacific Beach. He waited in line and once a teller summoned him, the suspect handed the teller a demand note and indicated he was armed with a gun and explosives.rn
165/206
FBI
After receiving some money, the man walked out of the bank. No one was injured. Investigators describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his mid-40s to early-50s. He 5-foot-10 to 6-foot, 190 to 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white tennis shoes during the robbery.
166/206
Chula Vista Police and the FBI are asking for help identifying this suspect in a bank robbery Friday, Jan. 25.
167/206
After waiting in line, the man gave the teller a note demanding money and motioned to having a weapon in his pocket.
168/206
Around 3 p.m. a man entered the Union Bank in the 400-block of H Street in Chula Vista.
169/206
The suspect is described as 5'9 and mid 20's. With a black lip ring on the right side of his mouth. rn
170/206
FBI
On Jan. 25 at about 3:40 p.m., an unknown man robbed the Chase Bank located at 9994 Scripps Ranch Blvd. He used a demand note during the heist. No injuries were reported.
171/206
FBI
The bank bandit is described as a 5-foot-9 Asian male. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a beanie covering his face, gray pants and tennis shoes during the robbery.
172/206
FBI
He was last captured on surveillance tape fleeing he bank on foot. Anyone with information concerning this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (858) 565-1255.
173/206
FBI
On Jan. 10 at around 1:35 p.m. an unknown man robbed the Chase Bank located at 10505 Tierrasanta Blvd. using a demand note. No one was injured.
174/206
FBI
The FBI says the suspect is described as a black male, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5-foot-10 with a skinny build. He was wearing a red Detroit Red Wing baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans during the robbery. He was last seen fleeing the bank eastbound on Tierrasanta Blvd.rn
175/206
FBI
On Jan. 4 at approximately 4:40 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Comerica Bank located at 2626 El Camino Real in Carlsbad. He approached a victim teller and ordered the teller to place his/her hands in the air as he demanded money. He threatened to have a weapon in his jacket pocket. No one was injured.
176/206
FBI
nThe suspect is described as a white, skinny adult male with visible tattoos around his neck and up to his jaw line. He’s about 5-foot-5, 150 pounds and had a small mustache. He was wearing a baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt and dark brown pants during the robbery. He was last seen getting into the driver’s side of a white 1990s Toyota pick-up truck.
177/206
FBI
On Friday, Jan. 4 at around 10:15 a.m., an unknown man robbed the Wells Fargo bank located at 12030 Scripps Summit Drive. The suspect demanded money from a teller and fled the bank. He was last seen in the passenger’s seat of a gray, four-door vehicle driven by an unknown accomplice.
178/206
FBI
This robbery suspect is described as an Asian or Middle Eastern man in his late 30s. He’s six-feet-tall,180 to 200 pounds with dark hair and a light beard and mustache. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark jacket, dark beanie cap, gloves and sunglasses at the time of the bank robbery.
179/206
FBI
On Jan. 3, an unknown man walked into the Wells Fargo bank located at 3445 Del Mar Heights Road and demanded cash from several tellers. After collecting the stolen money he fled on foot, running toward an apartmen
180/206
FBI
The man was described as a white male between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot.
181/206
FBI
The suspect was wearing a white baseball cap with some sort of logo on it, a dark shirt with print on the front, blue jeans and black Vans shoes, FBI agents said.
182/206
FBI
Investigators say the man was wearing a red USC Trojans baseball cap, brown sweatshirt, black polo shirt, Chargers lanyard, black pants and black dress shoes during the robbery. He fled the bank in a dark sedan with either a Baja California or out-of-state license plate, driving on Ruffin Road
183/206
FBI
An unknown man robbed a Wells Fargo bank located at 9360 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. using a demand note. The FBI says the suspect is described as a Hispanic, 40-year-old male. He’s approximately 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds.
184/206
FBI
On Dec. 26 at around 12:10 p.m. an unknown male robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 9996 Scripps Ranch Blvd. The FBI says the suspect approached a victim teller with a demand note and had the teller put cash into an empty bag. After receiving an undisclosed sum of money, the robber quickly exited with some of the money spilling out of the bag.
185/206
FBI
The suspect was last seen entering the passenger side of a getaway car parked near the bank. He’s described as Asian or Middle Eastern, approximately 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, with dark hair. He wore a dark hooded jacket, black sunglasses, gray beanie cap, dark pants and white tennis shoes during the heist.
186/206
FBI
On Dec. 18 just before 1:30 p.m., an unknown man robbed a Wells Fargo Bank located at 7875 Highland Village Place in the Torrey Highlands area. FBI agents said the suspect used a demand note and threatened to have a weapon. He’s described as an Asian/White male in his mid-20s, between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot, approximately 170 to 200 pounds. He wore dark sunglasses, a beige and black knit beanie, a dark coat, one black leather glove and carried a leather briefcase. He possibly wore white face paint or make-up to cover up his face, investigators said. The suspect fled the scene in a new Gray Dodge Charger with paper plates.
187/206
FBI
On Nov. 19 at approx 11:06 a.m., US Bank, located at 7730 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, was robbed by an unknown male using a demand note.
188/206
FBI
He was wearing a black beanie cap, orange shirt, white shirt underneath, black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, black and white tennis shoes.
189/206
On Sept. 21 at around 10 a.m. an unknown male suspect robbed the US Bank located at 2910 Jamacha Rd. in El Cajon. Investigators said the suspect handed a teller a demand note and indicated that he was armed with a gun. He had the teller place the money inside a white envelope.
190/206
nPolice describe the suspect as a black male in his mid-20s, approximately 5-foot-6, weighing 140-145 pounds. He had dark brown hair with braids and wore a gray baseball cap, long-sleeve plaid shirt and khaki pants during the heist. He was seen fleeing the bank in a small white car.n
191/206
FBI
At 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, an unknown white male suspect robbed the First Citizens Bank located at 1139 South Mission Road in Fallbrook. He was wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Don’t Pinch Me” on the front.
192/206
FBI
FBI officials said the robber threatened to have a weapon and demanded money from a teller. He’s described as a white male between 45 and 50 years old, 6-foot-1 and 230-pounds. He was wearing a blue T-shirt with the wording “Don’t Pinch Me,” a baseball cap with the wording “John Elway Auto,” khaki pants and white tennis shoes.
193/206
FBI
After receiving a sum of money from the teller, the robber exited the bank and was last seen walking across the parking lot.
194/206
FBI
On Oct. 26, at around 2:30 p.m., an unknown male suspect used a demand note to rob the US Bank located at 490 Fletcher Pkwy. in El Cajon. He was wearing a solid red baseball cap, investigators said.
195/206
FBI
Police describe the bank bandit as a white male, approximately 30 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-10 and 160-pounds. He was wearing a light-colored hooded zip-up jacket with a design, sunglasses, dark pants and red hat. He has tattoos on his neck.
196/206
FBI
After getting money from a teller, the robber left the bank and was last seen leaving as a passenger in a silver or gray Cadillac.
197/206
FBI
FBI agents believe this man, nicknamed the Chubby Bandit, is responsible in a series of robberies over a one week period in October 2012.
198/206
FBI
Bank surveillance photograph from the robbery of the US Bank, 770 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, Tuesday, October 16, 2012.
199/206
FBI
Here, the suspect was captured after an attempted robbery of the Chase Bank, 607 Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach, California, on Saturday, October 13, 2012.
200/206
FBI
On Oct. 11 at around 1 p.m., FBI investigators and Carlsbad police said an unknown suspect robbed the Chase Bank branch located at 7176 Avenida Encinitas. He made a verbal demand for cash and threatened to have a weapon. No one was injured.
201/206
FBI
Investigators said the suspect is described as a white male around 25 to 30 years old, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. He was approximately 5-foot-6-inches tall and described by witnesses as “chubby.”
202/206
FBI
On Oct. 9, an unknown white male suspect entered the US Bank branch located at 12265 Scripps Poway Parkway, Suite 107, and handed a teller a demand note. The victim teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash and he fled the area.
203/206
Getty Images
Investigators said the suspect was described as being between 30 and 35 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 180-pounds. He was wearing a white baseball cap with a dark “NY” logo on the front, a white long-sleeve shirt, dark jeans and black shoes with white trim.
204/206
FBI
On Sept. 26 at around 1 p.m., an armed, unknown masked man robbed the U.S. Bank located at 7730 El Camino Real in Carlsbad. Police said the suspect brandished a handgun and ordered everyone inside the bank to get on the floor before demanding money from a teller.
205/206
FBI
Witnesses described the suspect to police as a 60 to 65-year-old white male wearing black nylon material over his face, a black baseball cap, a blue sweater and khaki pants. He was approximately 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, weighed between 160 and 170 pounds and had grey hair. He was armed with a semi-automatic pistol.
206/206
FBI
After obtaining money from the teller, police said the Carlsbad bank bandit fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

