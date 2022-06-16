San Diego's ‘Park Social' Featuring Visual and Performing Arts Projects

An unusual sight in La Jolla is causing people to stop – and reflect.

It’s called “Reflexion,” and it’s one of 18 visual and performing arts projects that were commissioned for the City of San Diego’s Park Social initiative.

The City launched Park Social in 2020 to help support artists during the pandemic and encourage people to explore San Diego.

“It was meant to get people out, when it was right and safe to get out, into City parks,” said Austin Choi-Fitzpatrick, one of the artists behind “Reflexion.”

For the last couple years, Choi-Fitzpatrick and the rest of the team at Art Builds have been designing and creating the piece. It was installed at Ellen Browning Scripps Park right next to La Jolla Cove earlier this week.

“Whenever we build something, we try to think about where it’s going to be. So, we didn’t have this piece and then go, oh let’s plop this wherever we’ll plop it. We actually designed this piece with this site in mind.”

Choi-Fitzpatrick said “Reflexion” is designed to be interactive.

“We built this piece so that people would feel invited to spin it, to sort of see what they could do with it,” he said. “And then, these mirrors invite us to think in new ways about how we see that space.”

To learn more about “Reflexion” and the rest of the projects and parks included in Park Social, click here.