SF 7-Eleven Worker Speaks Out After Another Man Beats Senior to Death

A San Francisco 7-Eleven clerk is speaking out after he said he was attacked in his store, and then saw a customer beaten to death outside.

“He was banging his head on the window and I’m inside by the cash register and he said 'Call police. See, call police,'” Bob said.

It was crazy sequence of events for Bob, who didn't want to give his last name.

He told NBC Bay Area that he was working the early shift at the 7-Eleven at Bayshore Avenue Tuesday. That's when he encountered a man holding another man in a head lock, choking him.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A San Francisco 7-Eleven clerk is speaking out after he said he was attacked in his store, and then saw a customer beaten to death outside. Cheryl Hurd reports.

A San Francisco 7-Eleven clerk is speaking out after he said he was attacked in his store, and then saw a customer beaten to death outside. Cheryl Hurd reports.

The victim then told Bob to call police.

“So, I took my phone and tried to call 911,” Bob said.

As Bob was doing that, the suspect came behind the counter and started beating him.

“I went down. I think he hit me three times, maybe more. I can't remember because I almost passed out,” he said.

Bob said that he got his composure and rushed to the back room and called police.

The store's surveillance video shows where the man headed. He walked a few yards away. The video shows the suspect beating a 73-year-old man to death with his bare hands.

“I feel sorry for that guy. Very sorry for that guy and the family of that guy," he said.

Bob's family is terrified but they don't believe the attack has anything to do with an attack on the AAPI community. They felt it was a mental health issue.

The family said Bob has worked at the 7-Eleven for 40 years. They don’t have a lot of money. Bob's son started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.

According to police, the suspect in the attack was arrested for the incident.