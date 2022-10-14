UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Vandalized Leaving Dozens of Windows Broken

Dozens of broken windows at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco have recently caught the attention of patients, neighbors and those padding by.

According to the university’s campus police bulletin, the windows have been broken since May and the hospital wasn’t the only site hit. A building at the Mount Zion campus was also vandalized.

“I think it's clearly somebody who doesn't know what happens here and the importance of what goes on here,” said Shawn Smith, parent to a patient.

NBC Bay Area walked the perimeter of the children’s hospital Friday and counted 67 different panels that have been broken.

A security camera caught an image of the suspect's vehicle and another got an image of his face, according to the UCSF police.

In a statement from the children's hospital, a spokesperson confirmed there has been an arrest in this case.

The hospital is cooperating with the district attorney's office on a pending trial, but the spokesperson did not have any information on the costs of the damage or why the windows still haven't been repaired so many months after the attack.