San Francisco to Start Testing for Coronavirus

San Francisco's Department of Public Health said the city has begun doing its own tests for the coronavirus.

The testing will more than cut half the amount of time it takes to get results back. In addition, there are strict conditions on who will get tested in San Francisco.

"This will allow us to move faster and confirm any diagnosis more quickly," Mayor London Breed said.

Before Monday, coronavirus test kits had to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, taking four to seven days to get results.

The local lab will conduct tests seven days a week, with a one- to two-day turn around time. But the director of public health said San Francisco has 250 test kits -- not enough to offer testing to everyone who might want it.

Meanwhile, San Francisco residents are emptying store shelves of antiseptic wipes, hand sanitizers and masks.

"I call it apocalyptic buying," said Marty Becker, who works at the Costco in San Francisco. "I think people are scared. I think people do not know what to expect."