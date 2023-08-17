San Jose

San Jose ranked 2nd best US city for families, report says

The South Bay city was the only from California to make the cut

Making it in the Bay Area can be difficult, especially with the high cost of living and housing. 

But that cost might be worth it for families in San Jose, according to a new article from the U.S. News and World report, which ranks the city as the second-best place in America for them. 

The article points to education as the biggest draw for San Jose, with local high school students taking first place in college readiness compared to other major metro areas. 

The main drawbacks, already familiar to Bay Area residents, are the higher than median home prices and an expensive cost of living. Still, as the article points out, the average annual salary is $99,430, which is well above the national average of $58,260. 

The article drew its data from a larger U.S. News and World report, which analyzed the best places to live across America overall. It studied and compared the top 150 most populous metro areas. 

Of the 25 cities included on the best-for-families list, San Jose was the only from California. It was outranked by Huntsville, Alabama, which took the top spot based on its affordability.

