SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds

A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain.

Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday.

According to a grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, in 2021, Leung received $3.5 million from the restaurant revitalization fund aimed at helping restaurants recover from losses during the pandemic. Leung was charged with taking the money to invest in securities, refinance his Sacramento home and cover checks to a car dealer and a casino.

Business was bustling at Tomi Sushi location at San Jose’s Eastridge Mall Sunday, as patrons enjoyed hot soup, a few knew about the news.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It just seems wrong. They need to get that money back from him and prosecute him,” said San Jose resident Tim Wenzel.

NBC Bay Area tried to contact Leung Sunday but were told he was not at the restaurant.

According to the indictment, Leung was supposed to use the federal funds to cover payroll for his more than 30 employees and pay for supplies, utility bills and other business expenses.

Customers NBC Bay Area talked with Sunday said they are frustrated that Leung received federal financial help and allegedly bilked the government, while many other restaurants didn’t get the funding and closed during the pandemic.

“I don’t think its right to do that. These times are bad times because of COVID and I just don’t think that’s right,” said San Jose resident Ann Santos.

For some customers, the allegations are enough to keep them away.

“Now for sure I’m not going there,” Wenzel said. “It’s fishy. It’s criminal and I don’t want to support a criminal.”