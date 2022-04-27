San Jose Kidnapping: Mother Thankful for Alert Community Member Who Called Police

In an interview with NBC Bay Area's sister station Telemundo 48, the mother of a baby kidnapped this week says the experience as a mother is something that she does not wish on anyone, something that she is still not over.

A translation of Jessica Ayala's interview conducted in Spanish says: We are very happy to have my baby back. First of all, thank God, detectives, the police, you, the person who alerted the police about my baby being in that apartment ... I thank her from the bottom of my heart and I hope one day I can thank her in person because without her, this wouldn't have been possible."

Mother of Brandon Cuellar, who was kidnapped in San Jose Monday, says the entire experience was a nightmare but is thankful for the community's help.

Later, Ayala had a chance to introduce her son Brandon to Chris Martinez, the man who was instrumental in helping police locate him.

“I feel really happy. I feel like my life and my soul came back to my body. I would never wish this upon anyone,” she said.

Earlier Wednesday, NBC Bay Area obtained new video of a man police said is Jose Roman Portillo, moments after he kidnapped the 3-month-old baby from inside a San Jose apartment.

Police also revealed Wednesday that this was not a spur of the moment decision.

“It’s a clear indication that this was pre-planned. Pre-meditated. They had a plan. They executed that day,” said San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo

A mother of a 3-month-old, who was kidnapped earlier this week spoke out and said she would like to thank those who help police find her baby.

Police identified Portello as one of three suspects in the kidnapping, along with Baldomeo Sandoval and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, who investigators said was a key player in the incident.

Ayala confirmed that Ramirez was Sandoval’s wife. During Ayala’s pregnancy, she said that Ramirez was always present, around the house and wanted to be around the baby.

But when officers questioned Ramirez, they said she quickly went from witness to a person of interest then to a suspect.

On Wednesday, Jessica Ayala had a chance to introduce her son Brandon to Chris Martinez, the man who was instrumental in helping police locate him following the kidnapping in San Jose this week.

Ayala said she doesn’t know the person who police said took her baby but she does know the other two suspects.

“Moving forward, we’re never going to live in peace. It’s always going to be a fear. You never know if these people will have someone else helping,” she said.

Ayala said she spent 20 agonizing hours wondering if Brandon was OK. She added she asked if he was being fed and changed.

Ayala had a message for the suspects Wednesday night.

“They should get what they deserve. Because you shouldn’t do this to anybody. No mother should have to go through this,” she said.

In an interview NBC Bay Area's sister station Telemundo 48, the mother of a San Jose baby kidnapped this week says the experience as a mother is something that she does not wish on anyone.