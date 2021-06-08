San Jose

San Jose Mother Suspected of Killing 7-Year-Old Son Arrested

Moreno Rodriguez will be booked into a Colorado jail pending extradition to Las Vegas

By Elizabeth Campos

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday morning the mother of a 7-year-old boy found dead in the Las Vegas desert has been arrested.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez is the mother of 7-year-old Liam Husted, previously identified as John 'Little Zion' Doe. His body was found near a highway outside Las Vegas 10 days ago.

The mother and boy left San Jose on May 24 driving a dark blue 2007 Dodge Caliber sedan with the back seat packed full of belongings, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

A family friend told San Jose police last Friday that she had not seen Rodriguez or Liam in more than a week, and she recognized the boy from a rendering that was prepared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and distributed by the media.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said once they were alerted of a possible match from SJPD, a Las Vegas detective flew out to San Jose. He obtained a piece of clothing, and the boy's pillow and flew back to Las Vegas. Sunday, the crime lab there was able to confirm the boy found was 7-year-old Liam Husted.

Liam and Rodriguez were seen May 26 in Laguna Beach, California, and Victorville, California, an Interstate 15 city about 190 miles (306 kilometers) southwest of Las Vegas, Spencer said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

