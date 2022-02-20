San Jose

‘All Clear' Given After SJPD's Bomb Squad Called to SAP Center for Incident

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose police's bomb squad gave an "all-clear" after no suspicious contents were located in a locker at SAP Center, officials said Sunday night.

San Jose police told NBC Bay Area that at around 7:15 p.m., SAP Center staff alerted them that a privately contracted explosive detection K9 became focused on a locker located outside of the arena.

About a hundred people who went to Sunday night’s San Jose Sharks game were stuck in the area for hours while police investigated.

Officials added that there was no threat to public safety.

No other details have been released at this time.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose SharksSharksSAP Center
