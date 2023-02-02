San Jose

Man Caught on Video Attacking Delivery Driver With Machete in California

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

A food delivery driver in San Jose said a minor traffic dispute earlier this week turned into a serious case of road rage when another driver smashed one of his car's windows and then came at him with a machete.

Jerry Gonzales' front and rear vehicle cameras captured the incident unfold as he was traveling along Tradewinds Drive.

The footage shows a vehicle rush up on Gonzales' car and flash its lights as Gonzales was slowing down for a delivery. Gonzales responded by tapping his brakes.

The other driver got out of their car and, as the cameras were rolling, smashed out a window on Gonzales' car.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I thought it was a baseball bat at first," Gonzales said. "I just saw him pull something out. ‘Oh, it’s a baseball bat. Gosh darn it, man.'"

The attacker sped off with an angry Gonzales in pursuit.

"Follow my phone call please," Gonzales could be heard in the video footage telling a 911 dispatcher. "Somebody assaulted my car."

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

news 2 hours ago

Woman Presumed Dead Was Found Gasping for Air at Iowa Funeral Home

news 3 hours ago

US Releases Ex-Al Qaeda Courier from Guantanamo Bay Prison

Gonzales followed the attacker into an apartment complex to try to help police figure out where he could be found, but that's when the other driver took it a step further.

"I got this guy right here," Gonzales told the dispatcher. "He's got a gun. He’s got a machete. He’s got a machete. He’s got a machete. He’s got a machete."

"When he pulled it out, I go, ‘Oh, man, he's going to try to attack me. I should get out of here as fast as possible,'" Gonzales said.

After describing the suspect to the dispatcher, Gonzales made that his final move.

"I’m not going to follow him no more," Gonzales told the dispatcher. "I’m not going to follow him no more.”

Police have confirmed Gonzales' report and are investigating the case.

This article tagged under:

San JoseCalifornia
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us