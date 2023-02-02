Man Caught on Video Attacking Delivery Driver With Machete in California

A food delivery driver in San Jose said a minor traffic dispute earlier this week turned into a serious case of road rage when another driver smashed one of his car's windows and then came at him with a machete.

Jerry Gonzales' front and rear vehicle cameras captured the incident unfold as he was traveling along Tradewinds Drive.

The footage shows a vehicle rush up on Gonzales' car and flash its lights as Gonzales was slowing down for a delivery. Gonzales responded by tapping his brakes.

The other driver got out of their car and, as the cameras were rolling, smashed out a window on Gonzales' car.

"I thought it was a baseball bat at first," Gonzales said. "I just saw him pull something out. ‘Oh, it’s a baseball bat. Gosh darn it, man.'"

The attacker sped off with an angry Gonzales in pursuit.

"Follow my phone call please," Gonzales could be heard in the video footage telling a 911 dispatcher. "Somebody assaulted my car."

Gonzales followed the attacker into an apartment complex to try to help police figure out where he could be found, but that's when the other driver took it a step further.

"I got this guy right here," Gonzales told the dispatcher. "He's got a gun. He’s got a machete. He’s got a machete. He’s got a machete. He’s got a machete."

"When he pulled it out, I go, ‘Oh, man, he's going to try to attack me. I should get out of here as fast as possible,'" Gonzales said.

After describing the suspect to the dispatcher, Gonzales made that his final move.

"I’m not going to follow him no more," Gonzales told the dispatcher. "I’m not going to follow him no more.”

Police have confirmed Gonzales' report and are investigating the case.