15-Month-Old California Girl Dies From Suspected Fentanyl Exposure; Parents Arrested

The parents of a 15-month-old girl were arrested Monday in Santa Rosa after the toddler died from suspected fentanyl exposure, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

Evan Frostick, 26, and Madison Bernard, 23, were arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse, police said.

At about 10:40 a.m. Monday, officers, fire crews and paramedics responded to a home on reports of an unresponsive toddler, police said. When officers arrived, the girl was not breathing, and paramedics began life-saving measures. The toddler was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The arriving officers reported suspected fentanyl near where the toddler was found, and detectives took over the investigation, police said. During a search, detectives found suspected fentanyl and fentanyl paraphernalia throughout the home, including in a bed the toddler shared with her parents.

The suspects may face additional charges pending an autopsy and toxicology report, police said. The victim's name was not immediately released.