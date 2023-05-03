Santee Woman Arrested for Sending Meth-Soaked Mail to San Diego County Inmate: Deputies

A Santee woman was arrested for allegedly trying to send meth-soaked letters to an inmate in San Diego County jail.

Katherine Smothers, 33, is accused of sending meth-soaked mail to an inmate four times between December 2022 and April 2023. Investigators at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Mail Processing Center got hold of the letters, which they said appeared to have been soaked in liquid and then dried.

Tests confirmed the letters were soaked in liquid methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Smothers was taken into custody April 27 and faces charges including bringing drugs into a jail, trying to sell a controlled substance to an individual in custody and conspiracy to commit a crime, deputies said.