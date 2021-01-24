Sarah Sanders, Ex-Trump Press Secretary, to Run for Arkansas Governor

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to announce a run for governor of Arkansas on Monday, according to two people familiar with her plans.
Sanders has toyed with launching a campaign since leaving her post in 2019 and has been quietly planning for the bid over the last year. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson cannot seek re-election in 2022 because of term limits, NBC News reports.
Sanders, whose father, Mike Huckabee, was governor from 1996 to 2007, is expected to launch her candidacy Monday.
U.S. & World
News from around the country and around the globe
Sanders took over as press secretary from Sean Spicer, who resigned in 2017. A loyal ally of former President Donald Trump, she had a contentious relationship with the White House press corps and all but did away with official briefings during her 2½-year tenure.
When Trump announced that Sanders would be leaving her position in June 2019, she hadn’t held a briefing in 94 days.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com