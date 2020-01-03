SC Inmate Who Escaped 40 Years Ago Arrested in Delaware

An inmate who escaped in South Carolina 40 years ago was arrested in Delaware this week, NBC News reported.

Jose Romero, 63, was arrested in Dover on Dec. 28 on charges of public intoxication and trespassing, Dover police said. He gave his name as Arnaldo Figueroa and had a Delaware identification with that name at the time, according to police.

Dover police said that the man later identified as Romero was first arrested Dec. 28 by officers who responded to a report of trespassing at a convenience store.

Two days after his arrest, the Delaware State Bureau of Identification said his fingerprints belonged to an inmate wanted out of South Carolina on an escape charge that was four decades old, and Romero was arrested on New Year's Day by officers who found him walking, according to Dover police.

