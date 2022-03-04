Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Scammers Take Advantage of Strangers Offering Aid to Ukraine

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ukrainians need help and people from all over the world are offering aid.

But there are also scammers taking advantage of the generosity of strangers, and they're using technology to try and get your money, and sometimes even your private data.

"The scammers have gotten really good,” said Michelle Dennedey, CEO of cyber security company Privacycode.

Scammers are now spoofing charitable websites, and sending emails and text messages that seem real. 

"Do not click that link,” said Dennedy. “If it's a charity you know and love, go to that charity's website. Don't impulsively click on a link or scan a QR code and think you're helping an individual."

Among the Bay Area companies helping, but also being spoofed, is Gofundme.

"It's a reality that fraudulent funds are part of any crisis like this,” said GoFundMe President Juan Benitez.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Ukraine Live Updates: Thousands Rush to Flee Kyiv; Putin Cracks Down on Dissent

Russia-Ukraine War 12 hours ago

Attack on Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Triggers Worldwide Alarm

He said it has 80 people on staff to vet donation requests.

"We work with a variety of different partners and processing partners,” said Benitez. “Local charitable organizations, such as the US State Department, to understand what are valid recipients on the ground."

Those thinking of donating should avoid individual appeals, stick to groups they know and trust, and can find online.

They should also check with their employer. It's likely to vet charities, and can often match donations, too.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisRussiaUkraineScamScammers
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us