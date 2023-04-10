Last month, a mass shooter killed children and adults in a school. On Monday, the dead were at a bank. The country’s unrelenting outbreaks of gun violence have left victims everywhere, from malls and supermarkets to concerts and houses of worship.

The killings at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville Monday morning will be tallied in the approximately 300 to 400 shooting deaths in American workplaces that occur each year.

From 2011 until 2021, the number of American workers shot to death varied from a low of 304 in 2020 to a high of 394 in 2016, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Last month, on March 27, three 9-year-olds and and three staff members were killed at The Covenant School, a private Christian School for pre-schoolers through the sixth grade in in Nashville, Tennessee. The attacker was a former student who was shot and killed by police inside the school.

Monday’s shooting left at least four dead, two of them friends of the Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear. The shooter, who was believed to have been a current or former employee of the bank, also was dead after the attack.

“Whether it's a bank, a school, a supermarket, or a church, Americans no longer feel safe in their communities,” said Kris Brown, the president of Brady United. “And Americans are increasingly tired of living in fear of being a victim of a mass shooting.”