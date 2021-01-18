SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten Nominated as Deputy Secretary of Education

San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten has been nominated to join president-elect Joe Biden’s administration, it was announced Monday.

Biden announced his nominations for several more key administration posts, including naming Marten as his choice for Deputy Secretary of Education.

Marten was named SDUSD’s Superintendent in 2013 following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education. She previously worked as a teacher and has a 32-year career in education.

The San Diego County native Marten said in a statement Monday morning that she was "honored" by the nomination.

"Therefore, I will be leaving my post as your Superintendent, following confirmation by the United States Senate," she said in her statement.

"I have already spoken with Secretary-designate Miguel Cardona, and I have never been more optimistic about the future of the American education system. I have also spoken with the San Diego Unified Board of Education to ensure a seamless transition. Everyone remains focused on providing our students with a full recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic."

Marten went on to express gratitude to San Diego students for being a source of inspiration. She also thanked parents, educators, support staff, board members, administrators, and "everyone who has allowed me to be part of your own incredible life journey."