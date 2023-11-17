McDonald's

Popular holiday dessert returns to McDonald's for limited time

The holiday pie will not be available at all McDonald's locations

By NBC Chicago Staff

Holiday Pie at McDonald's.
McDonald's

The holidays are just around the corner, meaning that limited-time offerings at chain restaurants are back in season.

As for McDonald's one holiday-themed dessert is already back on the menu at some locations.

The "holiday pie," filled with custard and glazed with sugar and rainbow sprinkles, returned to menus at select McDonald's locations on Wednesday.

Originally debuting in 1999, the seasonal dessert has sporadically popped back onto menus during the wintertime since then, including last year.

Similar to 2022, the holiday pie will not be available at all McDonald's, with the chain specifying that it can be found "at participating locations while supplies last."

Due to the pie's limited availability, be sure to check the menu for your local restaurant by calling ahead or visiting the McDonald's app to avoid disappointment at the drive-thru.

