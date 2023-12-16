SeaWorld

SeaWorld's beloved beluga whale, Ferdinand, dead at about 53

By Renee Schmiedeberg

SeaWorld's beloved beluga whale Ferdinand has died, SeaWorld announced on Dec. 16, 2023. (SeaWorld)
SeaWorld

SeaWorld on Saturday announced the passing of their benevolent beluga whale, Ferdinand, on social media, which people quickly filled in the comments section with memories of meeting the whale.

The cetacean lived for about 53 years, according to SeaWorld.

Ferdinand was at the Duisberg Zoo in Germany before coming to SeaWorld in 2004, the park said. It was here in San Diego that Ferdinand would stay for 19 years.

"Ferdinand will be remembered for his great personality and amazing relationships with his animal care team," the park wrote on Instagram.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"We are grateful for the time we had with him at SeaWorld San Diego and the positive impact he had on park guests," the park added.

Most resources for wild beluga whales say their lifespan ranges from 30-50 years, according to SeaWorld.

"You were an amazing ambassador for your species and touched lives across the planet without knowing. We have a huge base of beluga lovers that are heartbroken today. Your sweet face will be sorely missed Sunday and Monday. Rest peacefully, you gentle soul," one commenter wrote.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Israel-Hamas War

Israeli airstrike killed USAID contractor and family in Gaza, agency says

Canada

Canadian youth faces terrorism charges for alleged plot against Jewish people

"So sad. My wife got a kiss from Ferdinand in October on her birthday so he had a special place in our hearts," another commenter wrote.

"This makes my Christmas present this year even more special. Last Sunday I met this special whale. He has been at SeaWorld since I was a child. I am so happy I was able to see him when I did. Rest in peace you beautiful boy. You were such a gentle soul," another wrote.

This article tagged under:

SeaWorld
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us