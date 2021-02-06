weather

Second Snowstorm to Blanket the East

Severe Weather Illinois
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

A second snowstorm in six days is expected to strike the East on Sunday, pummeling a region already hit by a Nor'easter that buried millions in blizzard-like conditions, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to develop from Richmond, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia before striking New York City and New England, according to the National Weather Service, adding that it would produce between 4 to 8 inches of snow, a fraction of that made by this week's blizzard.

"Expect hazardous travel conditions on Sunday with re-freezing of snow and ice on untreated roads and surfaces Monday morning," the weather service said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus 22 hours ago

Virus Outbreaks Stoke Tensions in Some State Capitols

5 hours ago

About 275,000 Women Left Workforce in January in ‘Critical' Pandemic Trend, Experts Say

The National Weather Service said the storm would leave the area Monday.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

weather
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us