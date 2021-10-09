mask dispute

Security Guard Stabbed Over Mask Policy Dispute at NYC Apple Store, Police Say

The security guard was stabbed on his left arm and forehead by a man he didn't know, according to New York City police

A 37-year-old man working as a security guard in an Apple store in New York City was stabbed multiple times following a dispute over wearing a mask inside the store to comply with Covid-19 safety policies, police said.

New York City police responded to the West 14th Street location in Manhattan at about 6:20 p.m. Friday.

The security guard told police he was stabbed one time in the left arm and one time in the forehead with a knife by an unknown man. The man then ran away into a nearby subway station.

The injured security guard was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

