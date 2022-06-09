Lemont

See It: Skinny House for Sale in Suburban Chicago Looks Like It Has Been Cut in Half

Dubbed "one of the most recognized homes in Lemont," the house looks like a modern home from the front, but its backside switches to a flat structure

Christine Wilczek/Realty Executives Elite

A newly-listed house in a southwest Chicago suburb may look like only half a home, but step inside and you might be surprised.

Dubbed "one of the most recognized homes in Lemont," the house located at 1004 E. Illinois St. offers a modern take on design in more ways than one.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is currently on the market for $625,000.

"Unique design, upper echelon finishes, and an open concept floor plan blend seamlessly in this ultra upgraded home that wows at every turn," the listing states. "Impressive design boasts soaring ceilings and creative window placement for optimal retention of natural light."

The unique structure looks like a modern home from the front, but its backside switches to a flat structure.

The listing notes the home is "for the discerning buyer seeking anything but the ordinary."

"Nothing else like it on the market in the area," it reads.

Take a look inside below:

Photos: This Skinny House for Sale in Suburban Chicago Looks Like It Has Been Cut in Half. See Inside

Lemont
