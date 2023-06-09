See photos of the boxes of classified documents at the heart of Donald Trump's 2nd indictment

Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment unsealed Friday

Trump is accused of sharing classified details related to a military operation, as well as sharing details of a Pentagon "plan of attack," according to the indictment.

Photos shared in the document show boxes of classified documents stored in unsecured rooms at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The documents were stored in a shower and bathroom at one point in 2021.

Read the full indictment here.