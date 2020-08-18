Jared Kushner

Senate Made Criminal Referral of Trump Jr., Bannon, Kushner to Federal Prosecutors

The committee detailed its concerns in a letter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., in June 2019, an official said

Steve Bannon, chief strategist for U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser, listen during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, and Cabinet members at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, June 12, 2017. U.S.
Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

The Republican and Democratic chairmen of the Senate Intelligence Committee made criminal referrals of Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, Erik Prince and Sam Clovis to federal prosecutors in 2019, passing along their suspicions that the men may have misled the committee during their testimony, an official familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The official confirmed reports in the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post, which reported on the matter last week. A criminal referral to the Justice Department means Congress believes a matter warrants investigation for potential violation of the law.

The committee detailed its concerns in a letter to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., in June 2019, the official said.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

