Senate Negotiators Reach Framework Deal on Bipartisan Gun Package

Key senators announced a framework agreement on new gun legislation Sunday, marking a breakthrough on a collection of measures to combat gun violence, including "red flag" laws and enhanced background checks on buyers.

The chief negotiators of the deal are Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., an outspoken proponent of gun safety laws, and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a firm Second Amendment advocate who has promised the new measures won’t impact the gun rights of law-abiding Americans. The final bill hasn't been written yet, sources familiar with the negotiations said.

“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country," Murphy, Cornyn and other senators involved in the talks said in a joint statement. "Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities."

Unlike the Democratic-authored series of gun bills that passed the House last week, the Senate deal has a good chance of becoming law because it is expected to have support from key Republicans, who wield effective veto power over gun legislation in the Senate due to the 60-vote filibuster rule.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here